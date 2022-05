ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police officers arrested a man they say was in possession of a loaded handgun following a weapons call Thursday evening on First Street. On Thursday, May 26, 2022 around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of First and Quail Streets for a report of a person with a weapon. When officers arrived, the complainant told officers that he observed a person riding what he believed to be his stolen bicycle and that when he approached the person to ask them about the bicycle, the man on the bicycle threatened him with a handgun.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO