Ankeny, IA

GOP leaders tout new open enrollment option for upset parents

 3 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – G-O-P backers say a new plan unveiled on the final day of the 2022 legislative session gives parents who’re unhappy with their local public school the option of immediately transferring their child to any other public school in the state. “I think it shows that the legislature stands...

kjan.com

DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Reynolds says she’s taking ‘pro-active’ steps on school safety

(Radio Iowa) -Governor Kim Reynolds says she believes the State of Iowa could use federal pandemic relief money on additional school security measures. Reynolds says banning semi-automatic weapons like the one used to kill two teachers and 19 students in a Texas school isn’t the cure to mass shootings. “You can’t focus on one thing and think it’s going to fix it because then the other thing that you do is you start to give some false sense of security that that’s it and we’re all going to be safe,” Reynolds says. “We all have to vigilant in our response looking for ways to keep kids safe — and people.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

New Iowa law requires testing for radon in Iowa public school buildings

(Radio Iowa) – The governor has signed a bill into law that requires testing for radon gas in public school buildings. The legislation is named in honor of Gail Orcutt, a retired teacher from Pleasant Hill who died of radon-inducted lung cancer in 2020. She had lobbied for the bill for a decade. Senator Jackie Smith of Sioux City is among the lawmakers who paid tribute to Orcutt before voting “yes” on the bill. “This is a bill about the lungs,” Smith says, “but it was pushed by the heart.” The bill lets school districts use local option sales taxes to install radon mitigation systems. Testing to screen school buildings must be completed by July 1st of 2027. Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City voted for the bill, but raised concerns about that deadline.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Gov. Reynolds announces $20M investment in nonprofits to serve Iowans in need

DES MOINES — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Thursday, announced a $20 million investment to help nonprofit organizations in Iowa expand to meet the needs of more Iowans. The new Nonprofit Innovation Fund will provide a competitive grant opportunity to help nonprofit organizations make transformational investments in vertical infrastructure that will enable them to offer additional services or help more Iowans. Reynolds said “Iowa nonprofits provide critical support to Iowans most in need. While these organizations work around the clock to meet today’s needs, the Nonprofit Innovation Fund will provide innovative and transformational investments to help prepare Iowans for tomorrow.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Governor announces head of Iowa Veterans Affairs has resigned

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds is planning to consolidate the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown into one agency. The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs helps Iowa veterans and their families secure military benefits and it oversees the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. According to a news release from the governor’s office, department director Steve Lukan is “leaving for employment in the private sector” and has resigned.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kjan.com

Planned Parenthood workers in Iowa and four other states plan to join a union

(Radio Iowa) – A majority of over 400 clinical and administrative staffers at Planned Parenthood facilities in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and the Dakotas are taking the first step to unionize. The group has notified the National Labor Relations Board they’d like to join the Service Employees International Union. Ashley Schmidt is a Planned Parenthood training and development specialist who works in Nebraska and western Iowa. “As we move forward into what will be a challenging a difficult time, having this union will ensure that all of our voices are heard,” Schmidt says.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Lawmakers approve some regulations for Pharmacy Benefit Managers

(Radio Iowa) – The last bill to clear the legislature this year gives Iowa’s insurance commissioner authority to collect more data about companies called pharmacy benefit managers. Critics say P-B-Ms are driving small-town pharmacies out of business, while the industry says P-B-Ms are helping to control prescription drug costs. Pharmacy Benefit Managers are companies hired to administer prescription drug benefits provided by large employers, insurance companies and Medicare Part D.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Richard Johnson, state auditor for 25 years, has died at age 87

(Radio Iowa) – The current state auditor has announced that former State Auditor Richard Johnson died Thursday at the age of 87. Johnson, a Republican, served 25 years as State Auditor before his retirement in January of 2003. Johnson began working in state government in 1968 and served as the finance director of what was then called the Iowa Highway Commission. In late 1978, the state auditor died.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassador program set for more sessions

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa State University Extension and the D-N-R are offering more sessions of a program called Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassadors. I-S-U Extension’s, Chris Janke, oversees the program. “The idea here is that we can take people that are already may be interested in deer are interested in the management of chronic wasting disease, and equip them with the technical knowledge and skills that they really need to sort of take their education and advocacy in their community to the next level, to try to help us sort of build this broad coalition to address the challenge that chronic wasting disease poses,” Janke says. He says one of the sessions will be in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Iowa A-G launches mobile consumer protection office tour

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Attorney General’s office is launching a series of consumer protection presentations today (Thursday) that will visit a dozen Iowa cities over the next month. Al Perales, an investigator in the A-G’s office, says he’ll be prepared to hear consumer complaints after he outlines some of the most popular scams, like when you get a message from a supposed Facebook friend. “They tell you that they’ve been approved for a grant and you’ve been approved, too,” Perales says. “The scam is so good because you believe that it’s coming from someone that you trust, someone that you know, and of course they didn’t get a grant. They tell you that you’ve been approved and start the process of trying to scam you.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

AG reaches settlement in deadly Marion County One Call case

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s Attorney General has reached a settlement in A lawsuit with a company in an “Iowa One Call” violation that resulted in death. The Marion County suit alleges M-C-S Communications failed on six occasions to call first when digging to install fiber optic cable in Pella in 2020. A company crew hit an electrical line with a jackhammer, resulting in the electrocution of two employees and the injury of a third in August of 2020.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

A tale of two rivers: The Mississippi nears flood stage as the Missouri is dangerously low

(Radio Iowa) – Boaters on both sides of Iowa need to use caution during the upcoming holiday weekend, but for different reasons. Water levels are expected to rise more than a foot on the Mississippi River due to snow melt and rains to the north. On the Missouri River, however, D-N-R fisheries biologist Bryan Hayes says it’s exceptionally dry and the water levels are very low. “The lakes that are really affected are the oxbow lakes along the Missouri River corridor,” Hayes says. “Last winter, the Missouri River was historically low and when the Missouri River is low and the groundwater is low, it lowers the level of these oxbow lakes.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
kjan.com

Don’t ignore speed limit signs, even if there are no workers in work zones

(Radio Iowa) -The first days of the summer travel season arrive this weekend and the Iowa Department of Transportation reminds that despite it being a holiday, drivers need to obey the rules in construction zones. Pete Hjelmstad, with the D-O-T’s Mason City office, says even though work crews will likely not be in those areas this weekend, you need to obey the posted speed limits. “Those speed limits, when those signs are up, whether people are there working or not, you need to slow down to that new speed limit,” Hjelmstad says. “As long as the sign is telling you to slow down, I don’t care if it’s 3 in the morning when you are working an overnight shift and you’re driving through a work zone with nobody there, or if it’s a Saturday and there’s a lane closure and there’s nobody working, you still need to slow down to that new speed limit.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Forecast sees dry conditions spreading east in Iowa

(Radio Iowa) -The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration predicts dry conditions will continue for western Iowa and expand eastward. Meteorologist Adam Hartman authored the report. “Much of what I leaned on was the below normal soil moisture anomalies that are currently in place across the state along with the long term dryness. In addition to, we are in La Niña,” he says.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Central IA man arrested in Ringgold County after being helped by a deputy

(Mount Ayr, Iowa) – A Ringgold County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a man walking west on Highway 2 through the City of Mt. Ayr early this (Friday) morning, ended-up arresting the subject on a drug charge. Authorities say the Deputy stopped at around 2:15-a.m. to see if the man needed help. The subject, identified as 23-year-old Roman Wendel Vanessen, of Norwalk, mentioned he had no where to stay, and that his belongings were at his girlfriend’s apartment.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA

