ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Cancer patient turns to Curves for nutrition guidance

WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfAbC_0fqHzWvY00

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A nutrition educational program provided by Curves teaches women what it means to live well and eat well.

“What does that look like?” asked Kim Martin, Owner of Curves. “Food is not the enemy, right? So when we want to lose weight, food becomes the enemy. It means, OK, I can’t eat that now and really you can have everything. You can have anything. It’s about how you’re monitoring it and learning what’s right.”

Becky Richards was diagnosed with cancer during COVID-19.

She said after multiple surgeries she couldn’t walk. So, she turned to Curves for guidance.

“It’s like I’m weak, I’m tired,” said Richards. “No interest in anything much. So I go to Kim and I go to Melissa, who’s the nutritionist there, and I just said, ‘help me, help.’ I’m having surgery at the end of March. I’ve got seven weeks to get as good as I can get. So they took me under their wing and off we went.”

Curves Nutrition & Weight Management Program is a healthy, balanced and sustainable weight loss program.

Learn more about Nutrition & Weight Management
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

That Guy’s Secret offers custom shirt fitting

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — That Guy’s Secret caters clothing and accessories to the modern man. Custom shirt fitting is just one of many […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

State Farm ends partnership with LBGTQ+ group GenderCool Project

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – State Farm has backed out of a partnership with The GenderCool Project following backlash over a book donation initiative. One of the latest forms of criticism comes in the form of a 30-second ad now running in Central Illinois from the non-profit group Consumers’ Research. Executive Director William Hild said the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

UnityPoint Health educates about opioid epidemic, using Narcan

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community educators with UnityPoint Health work to offer resources to local areas. Sue Tisdale works locally to spread knowledge […]
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Metamora’s Gene Jones Working State Track Meet… Again

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Gene Jones has a very important job at track meets, even if you don’t see him work. “I look at the job as trying to get everything lines up so that the running events will go smoothly and in an orderly process,” says the retired Metamora High School guidance counselor. Long […]
METAMORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Peoria, IL
Lifestyle
Peoria, IL
Health
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Historical Society offers guided tours this summer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — June through October, the Peoria Historical Society (PHS) will offer guided history tours. A shuttle bus with a capacity of 20 passengers will take you on the tour. Walking tours will also be available.  A bus tour costs $20 and a walking tour costs $15, and tickets can be purchased online […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Solvera Health: your place for family care

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Solvera Health‘s goal is to solve your healthcare challenges. It’s at the core of what it does. The name, […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Lawmakers, energy experts meet over solutions to rising energy costs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois lawmakers, energy experts, and advocates explored solutions for rising energy prices on Thursday. With Ameren energy bills expected to increase by about $50 dollars per month beginning in June, leaders with the company said Illinois turning away from fossil fuels is a major factor. “This is just a by-product of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Demolition of damaged grain silos underway at BioUrja

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After more than a week of battling lingering fires, the process of demolishing five grain silos at BioUrja is underway. On Sunday, Interim Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said the grain silo labeled as 74 was demolished. That was the silo that needed nitrogen gas mitigation due to the smoldering fire. […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Lifestyle#Cancer#Nexstar Media Inc#Wea
WMBD/WYZZ

Energy experts warn of price increases for Central Illinoisans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – As the summer approaches, energy experts are warning the community about increased energy prices that are on the horizon. During Tuesday’s Peoria City Council meeting, a representative with the consulting firm Good Energy sounded the alarm on rising energy prices for Central Illinoisans. It’s a nationwide issue that’s been impacted by […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for May 26, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ian Johnson hit a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning to lead LeRoy past Illini Bluffs, 5-3, in a class 1A baseball sectional semifinal at Illinois Wesleyan University on Thursday. LeRoy advances to play Delavan for the sectional title on Saturday. Bloomington advanced with a 6-0 win over Danville […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

All roads lead to Camp Kearney, registration available

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD0 — Founded more than 50 years ago, Camp Kearney is the result of a vision given to long-time South Side […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

How Bond Eye Associates treats headaches, neck pain

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond Eye Associates said there are a lot of different headaches patients may experience. Kimberly Lopez treats headache disorders. […]
PEKIN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
WMBD/WYZZ

Civic Center preparing for upcoming arena tours

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Civic Center is looking ahead to two arena tours for later this year. Children of North America, rejoice… GHOST will once again bring the “euphoric spectacle” (ROLLING STONE) of its live ritual to North America for the next leg of its globally dominating IMPERATOUR. The North American IMPERATOUR will see […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Fire crews tackling ongoing grain silo fire at BioUrja

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, firefighters are continuing to work on extinguishing fires inside grain silos at the BioUrja plant in Peoria. The Peoria Fire Department, Chicago Fire, and Germantown Hills Fire Department are all on scene. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said crews feel less concerned about a secondary explosion compared to a secondary […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Not guilty plea entered for woman accused of hitting and killing 2 while intoxicated

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – A 23-year-old woman accused of hitting and killing two people near an East Peoria bar last month has pleaded not guilty. Stephanie Melgoza faces charges including aggravated DUI, aggravated reckless driving, unlawful possession of cannabis, and failure to reduce speed. The charges are connected to an April 10 incident near Throttle […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Christian Seniors Sign College Commitment Letters

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Seven Peoria Christian student-athletes were honored at a school signing ceremony on Monday. Wes Hunt (Taylor University baseball and basketball), Kaitlyn Black (Taylor University competitive cheer), Ryan Killinger (Taylor University track and field), Addison Mason (Eureka College volleyball), Claire Wuethrich (Eureka College softball), Gavin Johnson (Eureka College basketball) and Sophia Wiersma […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

977
Followers
803
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy