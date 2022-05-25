ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

Pair Of Monkeys On The Loose In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Yes, you read that correctly. There are currently monkeys on the loose in Georgia , but just where did they escape from and where are they headed to next?

According to UPI , the monkeys are legally owned by a resident of Effingham County, just outside of Savannah . The primates escaped from the residence this afternoon. The Effingham County Sheriffs Office took to Facebook to let locals know of the incident immediately after they were called about monkeys roaming the streets.

"It sounded like a scene from 'Jumanji' but it was not. There are in fact, two monkeys on the loose in North Effingham," the Facebook post read.

The monkeys have been identified as Patas monkeys, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is helping to safely capture them and bring them back to their owner. The police department recommends that locals stay away from the monkeys. If you see them, do not go near them, and especially do not corner them as reactions could vary.

"We ask that you do not try and catch them. Although they are not believed to be dangerous, they are wild animals, and we cannot predict how they will respond if cornered," the sheriff's office said.

