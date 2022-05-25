ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The United States is full of breathtaking scenery and natural wonders, from the stunning Rocky Mountains, huge cliffsides, and winding shores to deep valleys and amazing national parks. Some of these places end up being must-see tourist destinations for both Americans and international visitors.

Since the country is full of scenic locations, Travel + Leisure scoured the U.S. to find out the most beautiful place in every state:

"Mother Nature wasn't modest with America, where her handiwork ranges from magical desert mesas to wooded river valleys to whisper-thin barrier islands. You might even say she was particularly heavy-handed when doling out American scenery."

Colorado is known for its sprawling plains, desert landscapes, mountain terrains, and hot springs. The most awesome natural beauty in the Centennial State is the Garden of the Gods !

"Anyone with even a passing interest in geology (or photography, or just knockout natural splendor in general) might find themselves at a loss for words at the sight of Garden of the Gods. Two tips: Aim to visit the lofty sandstone formations on a weekday morning to avoid the crowds, and take the Siamese Twins loop for a view of the snowy Pikes Peak (inspiration for "America the Beautiful") set in a frame of red rocks," writers explain.

Travel + Leisure 's list also includes bike trails, botanical gardens, caves, islands, and much more. You can check out the full list HERE .

