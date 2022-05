LEWISTON, Idaho — After enduring a rain-induced postponement on Friday, #6 Westmont Baseball (45-12), finally took the field against #3 Lewis-Clark State (54-5) on Saturday in its first World Series appearance. The two teams, both nicknamed "Warriors", took the field in front of 3,775 fans, most of whom were cheering for the home team. Unfortunately for the Warriors from Westmont, the hometown fans went home happy with a 9-5 victory by LC State.

WESTMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO