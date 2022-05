Click here to read the full article. The world’s largest plane was destroyed earlier this year when Russia invaded Ukraine, but its supersized successor could soon hit the skies. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky recently announced the country will build a second Antonov An-225 Mriya to replace the first and only example, which was destroyed at an airfield near Kyiv in late February. During an online meeting with Ukrainian students last Thursday, the president said the new aircraft would be dedicated to the pilots killed in the war. In particular, those who fell while defending Mariupol. “To build a Mriya for the sake of...

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO