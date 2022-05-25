Brett Winterble: It is Time to Judge

We seem to get together on a regular basis and note the failings of our society and our best efforts to try to keep our children safe. We work overtime and trying to protect people overseas Ukraine and beyond. And we do a really poor job of protecting our children right here at home.

When it comes to this idea of the sort of notion of safety in our country and in our culture, it’s going to take a great deal of sacrifice. You can’t look to the politicians to fix this. So many people Tucker Carlson started the the beating of the drum last night, so many people were saying, “Oh boy, I really hope the President Biden doesn’t get political Oh boy, I hope that Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t get political.”

These are politicians. It’s what they do.

When you’re involved in the game of politics, all you do is look at the angles and the benefits that you can accrue to yourself. Joe Biden gave essentially the same speech he gave two weeks ago about the situation in Buffalo. And once again And right on cue, he’s blaming the American people, you no matter who you are, no matter what your political persuasion, no matter what your station in life, you have no ability at all, to change a single law. He and the Congress are responsible for that you’re responsible for trying to keep a roof over your family’s head, food on the table, and your children safe when they leave for school and when they return home. That’s it.