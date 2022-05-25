10 Last Minute Accessories You Need For The Perfect Memorial Day Weekend — Shop Now From Amazon

Amazon

As Memorial Day Weekend annually commences the kick-off to summer, celebrations will take place across the nation. Whether you have a family barbecue to attend, a relaxing weekend getaway planned or you are heading to the beach to catch some rays, the last weekend in May never fails in terms of fun.

If you find yourself stressed because June has snuck up on you a little too quickly, you are in luck, because there is still time to order some last-minute additions to your long weekend. It is never too late to plan a party, day trip or to treat yourself to some well-deserved relaxation. Plus, with Amazon Prime , Memorial Day Weekend essentials can arrive right to your doorstep before the fun begins! Be sure to check out our Amazon Storefront to easily add all you need for a patriotically good time!

Need some last-minute accessories for the holiday weekend? OK! helps you shop our favorite must-have essentials from Amazon !

1. Glass Tumblers

Keep your drinks cool as you relax by the pool! Add a touch of style to your barbecue this weekend with a colorful selection of tumblers.

Ello's Devon Glass Tumbler with Silicone Sleeve retails for $14.99 at amazon.com .

2. Fun Sunglasses

Add a little U.S.A. blue to your outfit or swimsuit with a pair of adorable shades.

Maxdot's 2 Piece Heart Shape Rimless Sunglasses retail for $9.99 at amazon.com .

3. Oversized Beach Towels

Soak up the sun by relaxing on a comfy and cute plush beach towel. Impress your guests with a fresh set of matching towels for your poolside barbecue!

HENBAY's Fluffy Oversized Beach Towel is on sale for $25.99 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com .

4. Themed Party Decor

Spruce up your backyard bash with the ultimate themed plates, napkins and party decorations.

DECORLIFE's Memorial Day Patriotic Party Supplies retail for $24.99 at amazon.com .

5. Patriotic Pool Float

Peace out cold weather! Splash around as you soak up sunshine on the perfect pool float for Memorial Day Weekend.

Floatastic's American Flag Pool Float for Fun is on sale retailing for $29.99 (regularly $49.99) at amazon.com .

6. Portable Cooler

You'll be all set for summer with this stylish cooler tote bag! Enjoy lunch in the sand as your food and drinks stay cold under the sun.

Lifewit's Insulated Large Portable Leakproof Soft Cooler Bag is on sale retailing for $22.94 (regularly $26.99) at amazon.com .

7. Waterproof Speaker

Jam out to some summer tunes with an affordable waterproof speaker!

RIENOK's Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker retails for $33.49 at amazon.com .

8. Beach Bag

Hold all your weekend essentials in this chic and stylish mesh tote bag.

BTOOP's Large Mesh Beach Tote Bag retails for $19.99 at amazon.com .

9. Scrunchies

Stay on this weekend's color-scheme with adorable red white and blue scrunchies.

Celestial Silk's Mulberry Silk Scrunchies retail for $17.99 at amazon.com .

10. Patriotic Polishes

No need to head to a crowded nail salon leading up to the holiday weekend. Get creative and add some on-theme color to your nails with this set of U.S.A. inspired nail polishes.

Beetles' 6 Pcs Red White and Navy Blue Colored Gel Nail Polish Set retails for $13.99 at amazon.com .