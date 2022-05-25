ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

10 Last Minute Accessories You Need For The Perfect Memorial Day Weekend — Shop Now From Amazon

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M55oe_0fqHuS4l00
Amazon

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

As Memorial Day Weekend annually commences the kick-off to summer, celebrations will take place across the nation. Whether you have a family barbecue to attend, a relaxing weekend getaway planned or you are heading to the beach to catch some rays, the last weekend in May never fails in terms of fun.

If you find yourself stressed because June has snuck up on you a little too quickly, you are in luck, because there is still time to order some last-minute additions to your long weekend. It is never too late to plan a party, day trip or to treat yourself to some well-deserved relaxation. Plus, with Amazon Prime , Memorial Day Weekend essentials can arrive right to your doorstep before the fun begins! Be sure to check out our Amazon Storefront to easily add all you need for a patriotically good time!

OK! HELPS YOU GET YOUR WHITE WARDROBE IN TIME FOR SUMMER, PLUS SHOP THE BEST MEMORIAL DAY SALES

Need some last-minute accessories for the holiday weekend? OK! helps you shop our favorite must-have essentials from Amazon !

1. Glass Tumblers

Keep your drinks cool as you relax by the pool! Add a touch of style to your barbecue this weekend with a colorful selection of tumblers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkXkO_0fqHuS4l00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Ello's Devon Glass Tumbler with Silicone Sleeve retails for $14.99 at amazon.com .

2. Fun Sunglasses

Add a little U.S.A. blue to your outfit or swimsuit with a pair of adorable shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ejm6E_0fqHuS4l00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Maxdot's 2 Piece Heart Shape Rimless Sunglasses retail for $9.99 at amazon.com .

3. Oversized Beach Towels

Soak up the sun by relaxing on a comfy and cute plush beach towel. Impress your guests with a fresh set of matching towels for your poolside barbecue!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y52dG_0fqHuS4l00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

HENBAY's Fluffy Oversized Beach Towel is on sale for $25.99 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com .

4. Themed Party Decor

Spruce up your backyard bash with the ultimate themed plates, napkins and party decorations.

SELF TANNER: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR THE PERFECT SUMMER GLOW — GET THE LOOK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xR7v9_0fqHuS4l00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

DECORLIFE's Memorial Day Patriotic Party Supplies retail for $24.99 at amazon.com .

5. Patriotic Pool Float

Peace out cold weather! Splash around as you soak up sunshine on the perfect pool float for Memorial Day Weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJ9rN_0fqHuS4l00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Floatastic's American Flag Pool Float for Fun is on sale retailing for $29.99 (regularly $49.99) at amazon.com .

6. Portable Cooler

You'll be all set for summer with this stylish cooler tote bag! Enjoy lunch in the sand as your food and drinks stay cold under the sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eY2Z2_0fqHuS4l00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Lifewit's Insulated Large Portable Leakproof Soft Cooler Bag is on sale retailing for $22.94 (regularly $26.99) at amazon.com .

7. Waterproof Speaker

Jam out to some summer tunes with an affordable waterproof speaker!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhjhJ_0fqHuS4l00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

RIENOK's Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker retails for $33.49 at amazon.com .

8. Beach Bag

Hold all your weekend essentials in this chic and stylish mesh tote bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tgeiy_0fqHuS4l00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

BTOOP's Large Mesh Beach Tote Bag retails for $19.99 at amazon.com .

9. Scrunchies

Stay on this weekend's color-scheme with adorable red white and blue scrunchies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcbFp_0fqHuS4l00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Celestial Silk's Mulberry Silk Scrunchies retail for $17.99 at amazon.com .

10. Patriotic Polishes

No need to head to a crowded nail salon leading up to the holiday weekend. Get creative and add some on-theme color to your nails with this set of U.S.A. inspired nail polishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YA57n_0fqHuS4l00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Beetles' 6 Pcs Red White and Navy Blue Colored Gel Nail Polish Set retails for $13.99 at amazon.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Walmart Just Kicked Off Early Memorial Day Deals — Here Are the 10 Best to Snag ASAP

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Memorial Day is the official start to summer and also a sign that some of the best deals of the year are on the horizon. MDW sales are the perfect time to stock up on summertime essentials (or really any gear you’ve had your eye on), and this year, many of our favorite brands are launching their annual deals early. One mega-retailer on our radar right now? Walmart. Walmart kicked off its Memorial Day Sale early this year, so you don’t have to wait until next weekend to take advantage of deals.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Long Weekend#Amazon Storefront#Amazon Shop#Ello#Devon Glass Tumbler#Silicone
People

Amazon's Outlet Dropped Tons of Patio Furniture Deals Days Before Memorial Day — Up to 50% Off

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and with it comes everything we love about summer, including pool days, dining alfresco, and lounging outdoors. And yes, all of those activities can be done right in your backyard. So if you don't have your patio set up just yet, don't fret. The big holiday is also bringing hundreds of outdoor furniture deals and Amazon is dropping discounts early — up to 50 percent off.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Luggage and Summer-Ready Travel Gear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re booking long flights to extravagant getaways or low-key summer road trips, now’s an opportune time to upgrade your luggage. Some of the best Memorial Day sales include deals on travel essentials, including rolling suitcases, backpacks, organizers and more, and many retailers have already rolled out major markdowns ahead of the holiday shopping weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Beauty and SkincareMarni's Uniqlo Collection Is Officially Here -- These Are the Top...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

Amazon Is Having a Huge Rug Sale for Memorial Day, and Prices Start at $7

If you want to kick off the unofficial start of summer with a decor essential to refresh any part of your home, head on over to Amazon's rug sale this weekend. As part of its huge Memorial Day sale, Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off hundreds of rugs. Whether you're looking to upgrade your patio with an outdoor rug or pull together your living room with an area rug, you can score savings on all kinds of rugs.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

West Elm Has Thousands of Items on Sale for Memorial Day — Here Are 10 of the Best

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Believe me when I say that when West Elm has a sale, you don’t want to miss it — especially when you have an extra day to shop all the savings. Memorial Day deals are now live, which means you don’t have to wait to save on cozy sofas, stylish dining tables and chairs, and decadent decor that’s up to 70 percent off. Additionally, you can save an extra 15 percent on clearance items with the code EXTRA15. Protip: Be sure to take a look at throw pillows, planters and other decor, where you’ll find some deep discounts. You can even find some steals on space-saving multifunctional pieces, so you can toss the excuse of not having enough room out the window. Shop the entire sale here, and check out some of our picks for the best deals below from contemporary lighting to patio furniture and everything in between.
SHOPPING
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

56K+
Followers
916
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy