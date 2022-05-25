Second suspect in Brownsville robbery arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Brownsville Police Department arrested the second suspect in a car theft.

Michelle Annette Padilla was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, engaging in criminal activity, smuggling of persons, operation of a stash house and engaging in criminal activity.

On May 9, Brownsville police received a call of an aggravated robbery at the 2300 block of N. Expressway.

The victim was driving a white Honda Civic when they noticed a tan SUV drive up in front of them. A man opened the driver’s side door to the vehicle displaying a knife, before telling the victim to get out of the car, police said.

When the victim got out, a female passenger jumped in the driver’s seat and left with the vehicle.

On May 10, Brownsville police arrested the man, identified as Leroy Valdez, when he was found asleep in the stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Fruitdale Ave.

Police identified the female who jumped in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle as Padilla.

She was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on May 20.

