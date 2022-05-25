ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Second suspect in Brownsville robbery arrested

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULmpC_0fqHuKGB00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Brownsville Police Department arrested the second suspect in a car theft.

Michelle Annette Padilla was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, engaging in criminal activity, smuggling of persons, operation of a stash house and engaging in criminal activity.

Progreso schools placed on high alert after toy gun found in parking lot

On May 9, Brownsville police received a call of an aggravated robbery at the 2300 block of N. Expressway.

The victim was driving a white Honda Civic when they noticed a tan SUV drive up in front of them. A man opened the driver’s side door to the vehicle displaying a knife, before telling the victim to get out of the car, police said.

When the victim got out, a female passenger jumped in the driver’s seat and left with the vehicle.

LIST: RGV school districts announce additional security in wake of Uvalde shooting

On May 10, Brownsville police arrested the man, identified as Leroy Valdez, when he was found asleep in the stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Fruitdale Ave.

Police identified the female who jumped in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle as Padilla.

She was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on May 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
ValleyCentral

Shooting under investigation at bar in Donna

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Police Department is investigating a shooting at a bar. According to police, authorities responded to a bar at 900 N Val Verde in response to a shooting at around 4:30 a.m. Police say they found three victims with injuries on the legs. All three were taken to the hospital […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Police chase ends with driver crashing into gas meter

A car chase in Edinburg ended when vehicle being pursued by police crashed into a gas meter outside a Pizza Hut late Friday night. The crash started at a Stripes convenience store when the the officer tried to make contact with a truck driver. According to city spokeswoman Ashly Custer,...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Police: Man found dead in Brownsville apartment

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment early Friday morning. First responders arrived at an apartment complex on Boca Chica Boulevard east of Billy Mitchell Boulevard at around 6 a.m. where they found the dead man on the living room floor. The...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

Weslaco RV park murder suspect indicted, arraigned

An 18-year-old Mercedes man entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning to an indictment charging him with murder for a December fatal shooting at an recreational vehicle park in Weslaco. A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Jorge Antonio Gracia on April 26 for allegations that he shot and killed 19-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Progreso, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Man discovered bleeding on side of road, death investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man discovered bleeding on the side of the road Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, the Brownsville Police Department received a call regarding a medical emergency, according to Brownsville PD. Officers responded to 4083 Boca Chica Boulevard where they discovered a man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
tpr.org

Four arrested in attack plot at Hidalgo County school district

Just days after a shooter in Uvalde killed 19 students and 2 teachers at an elementary school, four males–two 17 year-olds and two minors–were arrested on Wednesday for credible threats to Donna Independent School District in Hidalgo County on the Texas-Mexico border. Nathaniel Seth Montelongo and Barbarito Pantoja,...
ValleyCentral

Arrested Mercedes teen identified after ‘terroristic threat’

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with details about the threat and identity of the suspect. This arrest is a separate incident from the bomb threat that happened Thursday afternoon. MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old from the Mercedes Independent School District was arrested for making a “terroristic threat.” According to a post by […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Juvenile carrying toy gun detained across Brownsville middle school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A juvenile was detained after being discovered with a toy gun across the street from a Brownsville Independent School District campus Friday afternoon. At approximately 3 p.m. Friday, a juvenile with a toy gun was detained across the street from Stell Middle School in Brownsville. The district released a statement on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Smuggling#Shooting#Car Theft#Nexstar Media Inc
The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville police officer arrested for DWI; resigns from job

A 39-year-old Brownsville police officer was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated with his daughter inside the truck. Police said David Alonzo Treviño II fell asleep inside the Toyota Tundra truck he was driving while he was stopped at a traffic light. Police found the vehicle at the intersection of Stagecoach and Alton Gloor Boulevard early Thursday morning.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

Police arrest Edinburg middle school student for threat

Police arrested an Edinburg CISD student Thursday evening after receiving a report of a threat on social media. “Edinburg CISD police immediately responded and the juvenile was taken into custody,” a statement read. “All campuses are secure at this time.”. Officials say the suspect, described as a juvenile...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Body found, boat missing in Port Mansfield

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities say a boat may have capsized in Port Mansfield as a body was found in the water Friday morning. According to a Willacy County EMS spokesperson, a body was found near the east-cut jetties in Port Mansfield. A search for the vessel is currently underway. The Willacy County Sheriff’s […]
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Mercedes PD: Bomb threat made over ‘hacked’ radio frequency

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with details about the threat. MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities responded to a bomb threat at Mercedes High School, evacuating the students and staff. At approximately 12:31 p.m. on Thursday, the Mercedes Police Department responded to 1200 South Florida Street in regards to a bomb threat. When police […]
MERCEDES, TX
KRGV

4 arrested in connection to ‘credible threat’ at Donna ISD

Four people were arrested in connection to a threat investigation that shut down the Donna Independent School District for the rest of the week. Among those arrested were two 17-year-old students with the district, who were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Nathaniel Montelongo and...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV school receives ‘threat of violence,’ arrest made

Editors Note: This story has been updated with additional information. RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An individual has been arrested after making a “credible threat of violence” against Vanguard Academy. At approximately 3 a.m. Friday, the Alamo Police Department received reports on text messages circling within the community. The message detailed a warning of […]
ALAMO, TX
myrgv.com

Juvenile detained with toy gun near middle school

A juvenile has been detained by city and school police after he was found in possession of what turned out to be a toy gun. The juvenile was taken into custody at about 3 p.m. Friday across the street from Stell Middle School at 1105 E. Los Ebanos Blvd., officials with the Brownsville Independent School District said in a media release.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission man caught with $2M worth of cocaine, sentenced to 10 years

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man from Mission was sentenced to 10 years in prison for smuggling $2 million worth of cocaine. Reynaldo Perez Jr., 29, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice. […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

8th grader arrested for making ‘terroristic threat’ to RGV school

Editors Note: This story has been updated with information regarding the identity of the teenager. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a teenager for making a “terroristic threat” toward the Raymondville Independent School District. On Wednesday, while attending a Career Fair at Raymondville High School, Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were approached by multiple […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV student arrested for making ‘terroristic threat’

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Another student in the Rio Grande Valley has been arrested for making terroristic threats toward a school. On Thursday, the Rio Hondo Independent School District was made aware of threats being made on the social media platform, Snapchat, to the Rio Hondo High School. The Rio Hondo ISD Police Department […]
RIO HONDO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy