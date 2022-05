GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University says it is ramping up campus security with the hiring of Rod Demery as its new Chief of Police. Demery is a retired Shreveport homicide detective and Navy veteran who went on to work as a special homicide investigator for the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in homicide and conviction integrity and later hosted three seasons of “Investigation Discovery, Murder Chose Me,” a television series highlighting his law enforcement career. He previously served as Chief of Police with the City of Beaver Falls Police Department in Pennsylvania.

