White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not in Wednesday's lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Grandal isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox....

CBS Sports

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Drives in four runs Thursday

Story went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs, four total RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 16-7 win over the White Sox. Story singled in a run in the first inning off Dallas Keuchel and got to the veteran hurler for a three-run blast to left field in the second. This was his third multi-hit game over his past seven contests, upping his batting average to .232 on the season. Over the weeklong hot stretch, Story is slashing .345/.394/1.069 with seven homers, 21 RBI and two stolen bases.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Riding pine in matinee

Vazquez isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Vazquez started the last four games and went 7-for-17 with a homer, seven RBI and two runs, but he will be held out of the first of the two games the Red Sox will play Saturday. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and bat eighth in the opener.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Absolutely ridiculous

Martinez went 3-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's 16-7 win over the White Sox. There were many hitting stars in the game, overshadowing Martinez, but the Red Sox's designated hitter is ridiculously hot right now. In 22 May games, he's slashing .443/.485/.670 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 20 runs scored. It helps that the rest of lineup around him is also hitting, so there are no easy spots at the top of the order. Martinez wakes up Friday as the MLB leader in average (.380) and is third with a 197 wRC+, behind only Mike Trout and Aaron Judge.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Takes seat for matinee

Rutschman isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Ruschman started in the last six games and hit .200 with a triple, a run, a walk and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather early Saturday while Robinson Chirinos starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: May land on IL

Muncy could be placed on the injured list due to ongoing pain in his arm, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Muncy suffered a partially torn UCL in the final days of the 2021 regular season. He declined to undergo surgery during the offseason, instead opting for rehab. While Muncy has avoided the injured list -- or even a notable number of missed games -- early in the campaign, he has managed just a .150/.327/.263 line across 168 plate appearances. A stint on the injured list could allow Muncy to overcome the lingering pain and reset after his early struggles. He was held out of Thursday's lineup, with Edwin Rios entering the lineup as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Returned to Triple-A

Gonzalez was returned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract to fill in for Joey Wendle (hamstring) and made space for him on the roster by placing Richard Bleier (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list. With both Wendle and Bleier activated Thursday, Gonzalez will head back to Jacksonville. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Gonzalez maintained a .194/.286/.194 line with three RBI and four runs scored.
CBS Sports

Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Exits game early

Suzuki (head) was forced to leave Saturday's contest versus the Blue Jays early, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Suzuki was struck in the head with a warm up pitch, shaking him up and causing him to have to be helped down the dugout steps on his way out. Max Stassi replaced him behind the plate and more information on the 38-year-old will likely be available after the game.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Richard Bleier: Activated from IL

Bleier (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bleier has been sidelined since June 8, and he threw 2.1 innings in a rehab assignment prior to being activated. He should return to a relatively high-leverage role in the Miami bullpen, as he had tallied two holds across 11 appearances prior to being shelved. Bleier has a 4.15 ERA and 1.50 WHIP but has a strong track record of success in recent seasons.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Placed on injured list

Tsutsugo was placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutusgo was out of the lineup Wednesday for what appeared to be rest. However, he is apparently battling an injury that has yet to be disclosed. While Mason Martin has hit the ball well at Triple-A Indianapolis, Tucupita Marcano is reportedly being recalled by Pittsburgh in the corresponding move. While Tsutsugo is sidelined, Michael Chavis should be locked into playing time at first base.
CBS Sports

Four reasons the Mariners are in last place, including an underperforming offense and a shaky bullpen

Thanks to the magic of Fun Differential, the 2021 Seattle Mariners were the franchise's most successful team since the days of Ichiro Suzuki and Jamie Moyer. They went into the final weekend with a chance to secure the club's first postseason berth in a generation, and while they ultimately fell short, the Mariners and their fans had plenty of reasons to be optimistic for 2022.
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Battling unspecified minor issue

Machado's off day Saturday against the Pirates is more than merely a rest day, as he's dealing with an unspecified minor issue, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. It's difficult to predict how much time Machado will miss until more information comes out regarding his injury, though the...
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Thursday

Kiermaier will sit Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went hitless Wednesday against the Marlins, ending a streak of five consecutive multi-hit games. Manuel Margot will move to center field, with Vidal Brujan starting in right.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: On bench again Friday

Grisham remains on the bench Friday against the Pirates. The Padres will face their second straight southpaw (Jose Quintana), so Grisham will sit for the second straight game. He had effectively a true everyday role in center field for the first month of the season, but he's since slipped into a platoon with Jose Azocar in center field, with Azocar starting ahead of Grisham against five of the last six lefties the team has faced. Grisham is hitting just .157/.258/.250 on the season, so it's tough to say he deserves to reclaim the everyday job.
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Remains out of lineup

Polanco (ankle) isn't starting Thursday against the Royals. Polanco will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to some slight soreness in his right ankle, but manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic that the second baseman could return as soon as Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old had been playing through the issue recently, but the team wants to give him some time to rest while receiving treatment. Luis Arraez will shift to the keystone while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Winker was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Astros for unspecified reasons. The 28-year-old was penciled in to start in left field and bat leadoff Friday, but he's now absent from Seattle's lineup. It's unclear if Winker is dealing with an injury, but the team should update his status in the near future. Adam Frazier is moving out to left field while Sam Haggerty starts at second base.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Runs record to 5-0

Thompson (5-0) earned the win over the White Sox on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out four. As has been the case throughout the season so far, Thompson was stingy on the mound against the Cubs' crosstown rivals, allowing only one run over five frames. The right-hander has started in only three of his 11 appearances, but he's logged at least 2.2 innings in every outing and has yet to allow more than two earned runs. In addition to a perfect 5-0 record, Thompson has posted a 1.58 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 40 innings.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Not starting Thursday

Gorman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Gorman has started four of five games since being promoted late last week, and he'll take a seat for Thursday's series opener. The 22-year-old is off to a strong start through 20 plate appearances with a .294/.400/.412 slash line. Tommy Edman will shift to the keystone while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Powers massive comeback

Santander went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored during Friday's 12-8 win at Boston. Santander started the scoring for Baltimore with a two-run homer during the fourth inning to cut Boston's lead to 6-2, and he also delivered an RBI single in the ninth to take the lead. The 29-year-old came into Friday's contest with one hit and seven strikeouts across his past three games, but it now appears he's back on track. Santander has a .226/.340/.409 slash line with eight home runs, 24 RBI and 22 runs in 45 games this year.
