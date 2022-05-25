ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Gannon University awarded Dixon Trophy

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2544ts_0fqHoY1100

On Wednesday afternoon, Gannon University became the first in Erie County to be honored with a special trophy.

Gannon was announced the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference 2021-2022 Dixon Trophy winner.

PSAC Commissioner Steve Murry was there to present the trophy.

The award is given every year to the school that accumulates the top score for conference playoffs and regular season record.

Steelers Begin Fresh Start at QB as OTAs Get Underway

“So excited for our coaches and our student athletes. They are simply amazing. This is something that we have been building and working for a number of years and it’s great to see the culmination of hard work, time and come together to achieve this,” said Lisa Goddard McGuirk, Gannon University Director of Athletics.

Gannon University joined the PSAC in 2008 and has never finished higher than sixth in Dixon Trophy standings before this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

Outdoor Track and Field: Parker Concludes Historic Career as All-American

GENEVA, Ohio - Graduate student Megan Parker (Mercer, PA / Mercer Area) earned All-America honors with a third-place finish in the shot put following a school-record toss at the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday. "It's crazy," said Parker. "I've accomplished something that a lot...
GENEVA, OH
YourErie

Game of soccer at Erie Sports Park unites refugee children

The game of soccer is uniting young refugee children in the Erie community and teaching them valuable life lessons. Here is more on the Erie Sports Park’s effort to help these children. Refugee children in the area are properly being taught the basics of soccer that will potentially kick start their interest in the sport. […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Playing Old Time Golf on an Historic Course

Western Pennsylvania is loaded with sports history. In fact, one of the nation's most historic golf courses is located less than two hours from Erie. Foxburg Country Club, in Clarion County, is the oldest golf course in continuous use in the United States. It was founded by Joseph Mickle Fox,...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Former Mercyhurst NE campus now has a new name

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The former Mercyhurst North East campus now has a new name after the recent buyer of the property started a naming contest last month. The property is now named “Granite Ridge.” According to the CEO of Ehrenfeld Companies (eCos), the company that bought the property, the name was not one that was submitted, […]
NORTH EAST, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Erie County, PA
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf to tour McDowell Manufacturing

Governor Tom Wolf will be making a stop in Erie Thursday afternoon to tour a local high school. Gov. Wolf will tour McDowell Manufacturing at McDowell Senior High School. The tour will highlight the governor’s investments in early manufacturing training to help build the workforce in the industry. Gov. Wolf will also address this past […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New priests ordained in Erie

Three new priests have been ordained at Saint Patrick’s Church on Friday. The Most Reverend Lawrence Persico, Bishop of the Erie Catholic Diocese, ordained the deacons into the priesthood. One pastor was a mentor to the young men and was thrilled to be invited to the event. “When they wrote me the letters, I started […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

A look back at Erie 100 years ago

People got the chance to step back in time for the final installment of the Hagen History Center’s Spring Speaker Series. The museum’s interim director took a look back at Erie 100 years ago from 1920 to 1925. He talked about industry, immigration, education and all the aspects that helped the city see a big […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannon University#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Psac#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
WIVB

News 4’s Melanie Orlins announces departure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Esteemed News 4 anchor Melanie Orlins announced on air Friday that she will be leaving the station next week after five years on Wake Up! and News 4 at Noon. Her last day will be Friday, June 3. “I quickly learned why it’s called The...
YourErie

State Rep. meets with students at Iroquois Elementary

State Representative Pat Harkins visited Iroquois Elementary School Thursday to meet with students and emphasize the importance of pre-kindergarten education. Iroquois Elementary School hosted a Pre-K Counts Program, in which they work with 26 students for half-day pre-k classes. On May 26, Rep. Harkins visited a pre-k classroom to read a book. The principal of […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Bills stadium MOU approved by Erie County Legislature

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another step was taken Thursday in the march toward a new Bills stadium. The Erie County Legislature approved the memorandum of understanding for the stadium deal, giving its approval to the deal County Executive Mark Poloncarz negotiated on behalf of the county. Approval from the...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home to commemorate Memorial Day

The Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home will commemorate Memorial Day with a special ceremony. Joe Benacci, the Director of Erie County Veterans Affairs, will be serving as the keynote speaker for this ceremony. The ceremony will include live music from Bay Front Brass Quintet, along with the pipes and drums of the Erepa Grotto. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Local kids participate in fishing tournament at Presque Isle

Local children and their families took part in a fishing tournament that took place at the Perry Memorial on Presque Isle. We caught up with those kids who were hooked on fishing. At the Perry Memorial, kids from all over Erie competed in a free fishing tournament for children ages 12 and under. The event […]
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Northwest Bank Head Seiffert Passes

The head of Northwest Bank has passed. The Company has announced the passing of Chairman, President, and CEO Ronald J. Seiffert. Seiffert led the bank’s operations since replacing former President Bill Wagner, who retired in 2018. In the press release, the company said that Seiffert died unexpectedly of natural...
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Local business maximizes recycling efforts in Erie

Prism Glass Recycling is taking an extra step to improve glass recycling efforts in Erie County with high volume bars and high volume beer distributors. The company is teaming up with Owens-Illinois Glass to ensure glass does not sit dormant in a landfill. “The partnership provides a special collection unit for each participating location that’s […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie church holds service remembering shooting victims

The names of recent shooting victims were announced at the May 26 service as people bowed their heads and prayed for the communities in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas The Erie community and the Sacred Heart Parish came together to end racism and violence. “We came together today to demonstrate a sense of solidarity […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Events to host Warner Theatre Open House Friday

Erie Events will host an open house at the Warner Theatre Friday from 2 to 5 p.m., and again from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Patrons are invited to tour the newly renovated theatre including the grand lobby, auditorium, backstage, dressing rooms and rehearsal hall. The open […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mayor Schember outlines plans for Erie’s future

Erie Mayor Joe Schember outlined his plans for his second term in office at the Jefferson Educational Society on Friday. Mayor Schember invited community members to learn more about his plans for the future of the City of Erie. After being reelected in November 2021, Mayor Schember said he’s committed to growing Erie’s population. He […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy