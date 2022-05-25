ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Shooting victim IDd

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sangamon County Coroner has identified the shooting victim who died at HSHS St. John’s...

Employment up across Illinois

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in April according to preliminary data released today by the the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of the Danville area. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage...
DANVILLE, IL
Destigmatizing mental health issues

The cause for destigmatizing mental health issues, which can lead to catastrophic outcomes like attempted suicide, may have no more passionate advocate than Darlene Steinkamp, a nurse in the trauma-burn ICU unit at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She also happens to be the reigning Miss Capitol City and, as such, will...
ILLINOIS STATE
Gas at 2021 prices

For two hours Thursday morning, drivers at the Moto Mart at Sixth and South Grand took a trip back in time. Gasoline was $2.38 a gallon, courtesy of Americans for Prosperity. That price, says AFP Illinois director Jason Heffley, is significant because that’s how much it cost the day President Biden was sworn into office.
KANKAKEE, IL
Get your lawn chairs ready

Starting next Thursday, and continuing for ten Thursdays in a row, the Levitt AMP concert series returns to the Y Block. There’s an effort to make the grassy block north of the Governor’s Mansion more of a year-round venue. “We’ve invited the Illinois Department of Ag to have their products expo during Christmastime,” said Kayla Graven (pictured), executive director of Downtown Springfield Inc. “We’re looking to expand on that event and partner with the First Lady to maybe have a light display.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL

