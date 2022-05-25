ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate President Peter Micciche will not seek reelection

By Suzanne Downing
 3 days ago
Alaska State Senate President Peter Micciche has announced he will not seek reelection in 2022. Sen. Micciche served three terms in the Alaska State Senate beginning in 2013. During a 35-year private sector career, he served on the Soldotna City Council, as Soldotna’s mayor from 2008-2013, and will have represented District O on the Kenai from 2013 until his term ends in January 2023.

During more than a decade as a senator, Micciche has served on every Senate standing committee, special committee, and Finance sub-committee. He served as chairman or vice-chairman on all but two of the standing committees.

Senator Micciche said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the interests of the people of the Kenai at the state level for the past three terms. My work has been dedicated to bringing Alaskans together. Knowing I had the trust of the community for so many years and leaving the Senate institution as the presiding officer with the trust of Senate members means so much to me. Serving in the Legislature has been an amazing journey. Whether defending individual District O constituents on state issues or upholding the interests of all Alaskans through a statewide view, my objectives have been to provide for a better Alaska. I am eternally grateful for the immense support.”

Tuckerman Babcock, a well-known Republican from Soldotna, has filed for the seat, as has school teacher and Kenai Assemblyman Jesse Bjorkman.

#Alaska Senate#Alaska Legislature#Senate President#Politics Legislative#Politics State#Election State#Election Federal#Alaska State Senate#The Soldotna City Council#Finance#Alaskans#Republican
