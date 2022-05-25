ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Police suspect arson in fire at Wyoming abortion clinic site

By MEAD GRUVER, Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6hkJ_0fqHncYq00

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — An abortion clinic set to open next month in conservative Wyoming was damaged in a fire early Wednesday that police believe was deliberately set — possibly by someone seen running away from the building carrying what appeared to be a gas can and a bag.

The blaze damaged the inside of the building under renovation to house the clinic in Casper, the second-biggest city in a state where opposition to abortion is widespread.

The clinic, which also planned to provide other health care services for women, had been set to open in June as only the second place in the state to offer abortions. Wyoming’s current lone location for women to get abortions is at a hospital in Jackson, 281 miles away.

A person who called authorities before dawn saw someone running from the building with what appeared to be a gas can and a black bag, police said in a Facebook post. Investigators were reviewing video footage from the area in hopes of identifying the suspect or generating a suspect description, police said. No injuries were reported.

Cops: 500,000 fentanyl pills found in Arizona traffic stop

Julie Burkhart, the clinic’s director, said clinic organizers had been receiving harassing emails and telephone messages. The building had video cameras that were functioning, and police were given access to them, she said.

“Whether you’re against abortion or support abortion rights, you’re not going to make abortion go away,” said Burkhart, a former associate of Dr. George Tiller, an abortion provider who was shot and killed in a Wichita, Kansas, church in 2009.

Protests have been held this spring by abortion opponents at the future clinic site, and signs opposing abortion were visible Wednesday in a window of an apartment next door to the building.

Wyoming is one of 13 U.S. states with a so-called trigger law that would immediately outlaw abortion if the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized it nationwide is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. A leaked draft of a ruling suggests that will happen soon.

Police temporarily closed off the street where the small building is located as officers investigated. Several of the building’s windows were broken, and smoke damage was visible around one shattered window.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Georgia man dies in crash in Oconee Co.

Editor’s Note: The age of the victim has been changed to reflect the correct age. OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Saturday morning in Walhalla. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:05 a.m. on South Highway 11. According to troopers, a 2016 pickup truck was traveling […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Casper, WY
State
Arizona State
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Tiller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#Arson#Violent Crime#Ap
WSPA 7News

North Carolina’s tallest peaks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) –  Holy Smokies! North Carolina has its fair share of high points, including America’s tallest peak east of the Mississippi River. And it’s not just summits that try to touch the sky. With the Blue Ridge Mountains, Black Mountains, Great Smoky Mountains and the Appalachians, many cities are sitting high. Asheville, for […]
POLITICS
WSPA 7News

NC man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Milligan, of Wilmington, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Milligan bought his winning Sapphire 7s ticket from the Gas Center on Market Street in Wilmington. Milligan arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize. After required state and […]
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSPA 7News

Judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Friday dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, allowing her civil investigation into his business practices to continue. In a 43-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes said she based her decision on case law that bars federal judges from interfering in state-level […]
POTUS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy