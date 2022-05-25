Yankees place Jonathan Loaisiga on IL as bullpen depth continues to dwindle

The Yankees have lost yet another bullpen arm, as Jonathan Loaisiga is now headed to the IL with a shoulder injury that manager Aaron Boone said is similar to the one he dealt with last season.

Loaisiga, a revelation and one of New York’s most valuable bullpen arms in 2021, has struggled in the early going in 2022, holding a 7.02 ERA in 18 appearances. He suffered a strained rotator cuff in early September of last season, and didn’t pitch for over three weeks.

Boone is hoping it will only be a couple of weeks this time, but it continues a trend of key relief pitchers being lost to injury over the past week. Chad Green was lost for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, the same day Aroldis Chapman was placed on the IL with Achilles tendinitis.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

