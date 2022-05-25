Event aims to hook youngsters on fishing

CLEVELAND — Cleveland United Methodist Church, 73 Bridge St., will hold its 36th annual Spring Fun(d) Day rummage sale from 3-7 p.m. Friday, June 3, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4. There will also be food and a bake sale. Music on Saturday from 9-11...
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Farmer’s Market is back this year with new hours, new vendors, and live music. Memorial Day weekend kicks off the season for the market which runs through the second week of October. The Farmer’s Market is open on Friday’s and this year will be open from 1 - 6 PM. A change that vendors say will be highly beneficial for business.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown house up for auction will help benefit a local non-profit organization. The house at 461 Portage Street in Watertown was up for auction on Saturday. Mason Auction Block was selling it. The company’s executive assistant says about half of the profits will go...
The cafe and kitchen portion of Reilly’s Cafe in the village of Marathon was “destroyed” due to a cooking fire on Thursday, according to owner Scott Reilly on Facebook and Marathon Fire Chief Norm Forrest. The Marathon Fire Department, with assistance from fire departments of Cortlandville and...
ONEIDA — The Madison County Historical Society’s Cottage Lawn Farmers’ Market summer season opens on Tuesday, June 7, and lasts every Tuesday, from 2 to 6 p.m., until Aug. 30, on the grounds of the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS), 435 Main St. The 13-week long summer...
UTICA — With his rainbow-strapped guitar and new saxophone, Rainbow Young greeted everyone outside of the door of The Hub Eatery to say goodbye and rip one last tune during his going away party on Thursday night. Utica’s famous celebrity and street musician said he plans on leaving for...
FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort Fire Department was called to the Frankfort Marina Saturday morning for a family stranded on a boat ride on the Erie Canal in Herkimer. Just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of two adults and two children stuck on the peninsula between the Canal and Mohawk River.
Mexico, N.Y. -- Backyard barbecues will be missing a Central New York favorite once again this Memorial Day: Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans. The company that made the baked beans in the Oswego County village of Mexico for more than 80 years halted production early in the coronavirus pandemic. And Sandra Brown, the granddaughter of company founder Lulu Brown, says she doesn’t know when -- or if -- it will restart.
A prominent New York powerhouse is opening a new project in Sylvan Beach, some of which will be ready for Memorial Day weekend. Joel Barkin, Vice President of Communications of the Oneida Indian Nation (OIN), says, "The Nation leadership always saw the potential of what could be Sylvan Beach...We are well along the way and The Cove will be a big piece of that."
LOWVILLE — Hundreds of sixth-graders from across Lewis County were hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County and the state Department of Environmental Conservation at its Dadville location this week to enjoy a Conservation Field Day, a four-hour event where students from several area school districts and the Lewis County Homeschoolers Association can learn about environmental careers and environmental programs.
POTSDAM — Clarkson University has recognized several local students who have been named to the university’s president’s list and dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester, according to a university announcement. President’s list:. Bailey R. Brennen, of New Hartford, senior, biomolecular science/chemistry;. Ryan C. Fish,...
MADISON — It’s not often that tiny towns in Central New York get much recognition, but thanks to one person and their interesting hobby, millions of people have come to learn part of the area’s history. Megan Barnes, an Earth Science teacher at Madison Central School District,...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s definitely kitten season at the Jefferson County SPCA. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the shelter gets calls daily about litters people have found. “They’re coming in constantly,” she said. There are also 15 dogs ready for adoption. You can stop by...
Oneida, N.Y. — The City of Oneida Memorial Day Parade to honor Oneida’s fallen heroes is Friday, May 27, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Triangle Park. Please visit the Oneida Memorial Association’s Facebook page for more information. Friday, May 27, 2022. Triangle Park. 6:30- Memorial Service. 7:00-...
SYLVAN BEACH — The Cove at Sylvan Beach’s flagship store and café, Sylvan Beach Supply Co., will open to the public on Friday, May 27, ahead of The Cove’s grand opening next month. “With a huge selection of lake activity rentals that include pontoon, fishing, ski,...
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Mountainfest is returning to Fort Drum this summer and has country music stars lined up to perform. Country singers Justin Moore and Lauren Alaina will perform at this year’s festival. The event is scheduled for August 31st on Fort Drum. It’s free and...
A new lakefront cafe will be home to one of the largest candy walls in Upstate New York. Satisfy your sweet tooth at a new cafe opening Memorial Day weekend in Sylvan Beach. Sylvan Beach Supply Co. Café at The Cove features literally a ton (2,000 pounds) of candy, with nearly 80 different varieties.
SHERRILL — The Oneida Community Mansion House (OCMH) welcomed guests for the first time to its first classic car show on Saturday at 170 Kenwood Ave., just outside of Sherrill. OCMH Director of Museum Affairs Thomas Guiler estimated that 85 cars were on display on the Mansion House lawn.
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual was ticketed after allegedly shooting a turkey in a Fort Drum training area. According to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation, ECO Woyton noticed that vehicles were parked in an area that is closed to hunting and recreation. One of the vehicles was a truck that contained a recently harvested turkey in its bed.
Jean R. Janiszewski, 92, formerly of Utica and Thendara, was born February 26, 1929, to Andrew and Nellie Reczek, and passed away on February 5, 2022, to join the love of her life, Edward Janiszewski. Jean was educated at Transfiguration School and Rome Free Academy. She married Edward Janiszewski, on...
