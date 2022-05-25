ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, NY

Event aims to hook youngsters on fishing

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONVILLE — The Boonville Rod and Gun Club will host a Youth Fishing Derby from...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Spring Fun(d) Day sale Friday in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland United Methodist Church, 73 Bridge St., will hold its 36th annual Spring Fun(d) Day rummage sale from 3-7 p.m. Friday, June 3, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4. There will also be food and a bake sale. Music on Saturday from 9-11...
CLEVELAND, NY
wwnytv.com

Carthage Farmer’s Market kicks off it’s season on Memorial Day Weekend

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Farmer’s Market is back this year with new hours, new vendors, and live music. Memorial Day weekend kicks off the season for the market which runs through the second week of October. The Farmer’s Market is open on Friday’s and this year will be open from 1 - 6 PM. A change that vendors say will be highly beneficial for business.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown house auction benefits future transitional home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown house up for auction will help benefit a local non-profit organization. The house at 461 Portage Street in Watertown was up for auction on Saturday. Mason Auction Block was selling it. The company’s executive assistant says about half of the profits will go...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boonville, NY
Boonville, NY
Lifestyle
Romesentinel.com

Cottage Lawn Farmer’s Market set to kick off 13-week season

ONEIDA — The Madison County Historical Society’s Cottage Lawn Farmers’ Market summer season opens on Tuesday, June 7, and lasts every Tuesday, from 2 to 6 p.m., until Aug. 30, on the grounds of the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS), 435 Main St. The 13-week long summer...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Street musician bids farewell to Utica

UTICA — With his rainbow-strapped guitar and new saxophone, Rainbow Young greeted everyone outside of the door of The Hub Eatery to say goodbye and rip one last tune during his going away party on Thursday night. Utica’s famous celebrity and street musician said he plans on leaving for...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Boat ride on Erie Canal in Herkimer leaves family of four stranded

FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort Fire Department was called to the Frankfort Marina Saturday morning for a family stranded on a boat ride on the Erie Canal in Herkimer. Just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of two adults and two children stuck on the peninsula between the Canal and Mohawk River.
FRANKFORT, NY
Syracuse.com

Grandma Brown’s update: Central NY heads into another summer without its favorite baked beans

Mexico, N.Y. -- Backyard barbecues will be missing a Central New York favorite once again this Memorial Day: Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans. The company that made the baked beans in the Oswego County village of Mexico for more than 80 years halted production early in the coronavirus pandemic. And Sandra Brown, the granddaughter of company founder Lulu Brown, says she doesn’t know when -- or if -- it will restart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Derby
Big Frog 104

Oneida Nation Invests Big in Summer Fun at Sylvan Beach

A prominent New York powerhouse is opening a new project in Sylvan Beach, some of which will be ready for Memorial Day weekend. Joel Barkin, Vice President of Communications of the Oneida Indian Nation (OIN), says, "The Nation leadership always saw the potential of what could be Sylvan Beach...We are well along the way and The Cove will be a big piece of that."
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
Romesentinel.com

Lewis County youngsters enjoy 4H Conservation Field Days

LOWVILLE — Hundreds of sixth-graders from across Lewis County were hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County and the state Department of Environmental Conservation at its Dadville location this week to enjoy a Conservation Field Day, a four-hour event where students from several area school districts and the Lewis County Homeschoolers Association can learn about environmental careers and environmental programs.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Clarkson recognizes area residents

POTSDAM — Clarkson University has recognized several local students who have been named to the university’s president’s list and dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester, according to a university announcement. President’s list:. Bailey R. Brennen, of New Hartford, senior, biomolecular science/chemistry;. Ryan C. Fish,...
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
wwnytv.com

SPCA: a lot of kittens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s definitely kitten season at the Jefferson County SPCA. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the shelter gets calls daily about litters people have found. “They’re coming in constantly,” she said. There are also 15 dogs ready for adoption. You can stop by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida readies for Memorial Day parade

Oneida, N.Y. — The City of Oneida Memorial Day Parade to honor Oneida’s fallen heroes is Friday, May 27, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Triangle Park. Please visit the Oneida Memorial Association’s Facebook page for more information. Friday, May 27, 2022. Triangle Park. 6:30- Memorial Service. 7:00-...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Flagship store to open Friday in Sylvan Beach

SYLVAN BEACH — The Cove at Sylvan Beach’s flagship store and café, Sylvan Beach Supply Co., will open to the public on Friday, May 27, ahead of The Cove’s grand opening next month. “With a huge selection of lake activity rentals that include pontoon, fishing, ski,...
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
Romesentinel.com

Dozens of cars on display at Mansion House

SHERRILL — The Oneida Community Mansion House (OCMH) welcomed guests for the first time to its first classic car show on Saturday at 170 Kenwood Ave., just outside of Sherrill. OCMH Director of Museum Affairs Thomas Guiler estimated that 85 cars were on display on the Mansion House lawn.
SHERRILL, NY
informnny.com

Turkey illegally harvested at Fort Drum training area: DEC

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual was ticketed after allegedly shooting a turkey in a Fort Drum training area. According to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation, ECO Woyton noticed that vehicles were parked in an area that is closed to hunting and recreation. One of the vehicles was a truck that contained a recently harvested turkey in its bed.
FORT DRUM, NY
Romesentinel.com

Jean R. Janiszewski

Jean R. Janiszewski, 92, formerly of Utica and Thendara, was born February 26, 1929, to Andrew and Nellie Reczek, and passed away on February 5, 2022, to join the love of her life, Edward Janiszewski. Jean was educated at Transfiguration School and Rome Free Academy. She married Edward Janiszewski, on...
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy