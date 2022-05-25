ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA attache cuts India 2022/23 wheat crop forecast to 99 million T

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

May 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:. "Heat stress resulting from an unprecedented...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

USDA raises food inflation forecast for fourth month in a row

Bird flu outbreaks are driving up egg and poultry meat prices far faster than usual, with eggs expected to cost 20% more and poultry 9% more this year than their 2021 averages, said the Agriculture Department on Wednesday. USDA economists raised their forecasts of food inflation for the fourth month in a row, to the highest rate since the end of the Carter presidency.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn fall on hopes Ukraine supply could start moving

LONDON/MUMBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures hit a three-week low on Thursday, while U.S. corn also fell on lingering hopes that stuck grain supplies from the Black Sea region could start moving. Soybeans, meanwhile, eased on concerns over demand from top consumer China. The most-active wheat contract on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

RPT-ASIA RICE-Weak rupee, plentiful stocks drag India rates to over 5-year low

(Repeats Thursday's story with no changes to text) * Hearing India could restrict rice exports- Dhaka-based trader. * Indian rupee plunged to a record low vs dollar last week. * Rice prices up due to higher fertilizer rates- Thai trader. * Vietnam expecting high global food, rice demand in coming...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

India has no plans to curb rice exports as local supplies surge

NEW DELHI, May 26 (Reuters) - India does not plan to curb rice exports as the world's biggest exporter of the staple has sufficient stocks and local rates are lower than state-set support prices, trade and government sources said. India banned wheat exports on May 14, just days after New...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Department Of Agriculture#New Delhi#Food Security#Reuters#Indian
Agriculture Online

Record U.S. farm exports amid global turmoil

The United States will export a record $191 billion worth of agricultural products this fiscal year as the world scrambles to replace the corn, wheat, and vegetable oil it would normally get from Russia and Ukraine, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. It would be the second year in a row of record-high farm exports.
AGRICULTURE
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Agriculture Online

USDA would reform ‘tournament’ system in poultry production

Poultry farmers would have more protection against abuse by processors under a USDA proposal to revamp the “tournament” system that pits producers against each other in a competition for income, said the Biden administration on Thursday. The administration also announced $200 million in funding to help independent meat processors go into business or expand production.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures fall; spring wheat firms

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Thursday, with winter wheat contracts easing for the sixth time in seven sessions. * But MGEX spring wheat was strong as forecasts for more wet weather in the northern U.S. Plains threaten to further delay growers who were already well behind schedule with their planting tasks, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract fell 5 cents to settle at $11.43-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat was off 6-1/2 cents at $12.26-3/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 13-1/2 cents higher at $12.94 a bushel. * The U.S Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat in the week ended May 19 totaled 243,800 tonnes, down from 334,090 tonnes a week earlier. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 50,000 to 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

USDA April soybean crush seen at 180.5 million bushels

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - The April U.S. soybean crush likely fell to 5.416 million short tons, or 180.5 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The estimate suggests an average daily crush rate...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rally to 3-month high as northern Plains forecast turns wet

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures surged to a three-month high on Thursday as forecasts for more rain in the northern U.S. Plains raised prospects of further planting delays in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, traders said. * Strength in crude oil futures -- stemming from signs of tight supply ahead of the U.S. summer driving season -- added support to the soy complex. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures contract gained 45-1/2 cents to settle at $17.26-1/2 a bushel. * The contract peaked at $17.37, the highest for the most-active contract on a continuous basis since Feb. 24. * Technical support for the contract was noted at its 30-day moving average for the second day in a row. The contract then broke through resistance at its 10-day moving average. It also topped the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range but failed to hold support above that point. * CBOT July soymeal was up $4.00 at $428.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil gained 1.6 cents to 80.52 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly soybean export sales totaled 719,900 tonnes, down from 902,189 tonnes the prior week but in line with market forecasts for 300,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 183,800 tonnes and soyoil export sales of 6,200 tonnes also were both in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rally as U.S. weather outlook turns wet; wheat up, corn weak

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped 3% to a three-month high on Thursday as the latest weather forecasts for key northern growing areas turned wet again, threatening to add further delays to planting that was already well behind schedule, traders said. Corn futures were slightly weaker on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hover near 3-month high on planting delay; wheat rises

MUMBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures were trading near their highest level in three months on Friday following a rally in vegetable oil prices and as the latest weather forecasts for key northern growing areas turned wet again, threatening to delay planting. * Corn futures were steady amid...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to May 23

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat and spring barley, plus grain maize crop conditions and sowing progress, covering week 20 ending May 23. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 2 8 21 66 3 Week 19 2022 1 7 18 70 3 Week 20 2021 0 3 16 76 4 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 1 9 23 64 2 Week 19 2022 1 7 20 69 2 Week 20 2021 0 5 19 73 4 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 1 11 27 60 1 Week 19 2022 1 9 22 68 1 Week 20 2021 0 2 14 81 4 DURUM CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 0 9 23 65 2 Week 19 2022 0 6 21 71 2 Week 20 2021 0 6 26 66 2 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 0 1 8 87 4 Week 19 2022 0 1 6 91 2 Week 20 2021 0 0 10 89 1 GRAIN MAIZE SOWING Percent sown Week 20 average in France 99 Week 19 2022 98 Week 20 2021 98 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat rises as traders cover shorts ahead of holiday

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce as investors unwound bearish bets ahead of a three-day weekend. * Traders said the recent volatility in the market -- stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- made investors wary of holding onto positions when the market will be closed for a longer-than-usual stretch. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled up 14-1/4 cents at $11.57-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 9 cents higher at $12.37-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures were 12-1/2 cents higher at $13.04-3/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was down 1.0%, K.C. hard red winter wheat was 1.2% lower and MGEX spring wheat was up 2.0%. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 124,700 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States, Canada and Australia in a tender. * Bangladesh is scrapping an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat as it received only one offer to supply the grain that was too expensive. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean wheat futures rise ahead of holiday

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by forecasts for rain that could slow the tail end of planting in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat futures also were higher, with traders exiting bearish positions ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 16-17 cents, corn down 8-11 cents, soy steady-down 3 cents

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 16 to 17 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower for a third straight session on profit-taking after last week's contract highs, and the prospect of Russia allowing Ukrainian exports through its Black Sea blockade. * Russia is ready to set up a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine in return for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister as saying on Tuesday. * But Russia's U.N. Ambassador said Western officials need to talk to Ukraine about its grains exports. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended May 19 at 243,800 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded down 16-3/4 cents at $11.31-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 12-1/4 cents at $12.21 a bushel, and MGEX July spring wheat was last down 1-1/4 cents at $12.79-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 8 to 11 cents per bushel * Corn heads lower on spillover pressure from wheat, the possibility of increased Ukrainian grain exports, and profit-taking ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend. Disappointing weekly export sales may add pressure. * CBOT July corn stayed inside of Wednesday's trading session in early moves. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended May 19 at 210,000 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), below a range of trade expectations for 350,000 to 1.3 million tonnes. * CBOT July corn last traded down 10-3/4 cents at $7.61-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to down 3 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen steady to weaker in range-bound trade, with the CBOT July contract staying inside of Wednesday's trading range in early moves. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended May 19 at 719,900 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations for 300,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on June 1, the National Grain Trade Center said. Beijing has been releasing the product from its reserves lately to boost supplies. * CBOT July soybeans last traded down 3 cents at $16.78 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall as feed costs rise

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - CME Group hog and cattle futures eased on Friday, with rising soy and corn futures raising feed costs for livestock producers. Traders noted consolidation trade ahead of the U.S. Memorial day holiday weekend. U.S. grain and livestock markets will be closed on Monday. The nearby...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy