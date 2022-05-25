GRAINS-U.S. soybean, wheat futures fall but corn closes higher

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: U.S. markets and most government offices will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * CBOT wheat futures turned higher ahead of the daily break in trade after trading both sides in early moves. MGEX spring wheat futures rose on worries about planting delays given forecasts for weekend rains in the northern U.S. Plains. * Traders continue to monitor the conflict in Ukraine. Grain futures fell this week after comments by Russian officials that Moscow was willing to allow a sea corridor for Ukrainian food shipments. But traders have been cautious about any immediate breakthrough because Russia also called for lifting sanctions in parallel, something rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded up 2-3/4 cents at $11.46 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 1/2 cent at $12.29 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 14-3/4 cents at $13.07. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn heads higher in range-bound trade as brokers square positions ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend. Worries about a slow U.S. planting pace along with tightening global grain supplies continue to support the market. * CBOT July corn stayed inside of Thursday's trading session in early moves. * CBOT July corn last traded up 4 cents at $7.69 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Mixed, up 1/4 cent to down 5 cents per bushel * Nearby soybean futures trade narrowly mixed ahead of the pause in trade with nearby July fractionally higher, while new-crop November was last down 4-3/4 cents a bushel as traders adjust positions ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend. Worries about a slow pace of U.S. soybean planting underpin prices. * Russia will not remove its ban on exports of sunflower seeds at the end of August, Interfax news agency reported. Ukraine and Russia are the world's largest sunflower oil producers. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 1/4 cent at $17.26-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

