Agriculture

GRAINS-U.S. soybean, wheat futures fall but corn closes higher

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by weather forecasts that will allow farmers to make good progress on the end of their planting tasks as well as concerns about demand from China. Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures also were weaker, with the...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

USDA raises food inflation forecast for fourth month in a row

Bird flu outbreaks are driving up egg and poultry meat prices far faster than usual, with eggs expected to cost 20% more and poultry 9% more this year than their 2021 averages, said the Agriculture Department on Wednesday. USDA economists raised their forecasts of food inflation for the fourth month in a row, to the highest rate since the end of the Carter presidency.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hover near 3-month high on planting delay; wheat rises

MUMBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures were trading near their highest level in three months on Friday following a rally in vegetable oil prices and as the latest weather forecasts for key northern growing areas turned wet again, threatening to delay planting. * Corn futures were steady amid...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Record U.S. farm exports amid global turmoil

The United States will export a record $191 billion worth of agricultural products this fiscal year as the world scrambles to replace the corn, wheat, and vegetable oil it would normally get from Russia and Ukraine, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. It would be the second year in a row of record-high farm exports.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rally to 3-month high as northern Plains forecast turns wet

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures surged to a three-month high on Thursday as forecasts for more rain in the northern U.S. Plains raised prospects of further planting delays in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, traders said. * Strength in crude oil futures -- stemming from signs of tight supply ahead of the U.S. summer driving season -- added support to the soy complex. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures contract gained 45-1/2 cents to settle at $17.26-1/2 a bushel. * The contract peaked at $17.37, the highest for the most-active contract on a continuous basis since Feb. 24. * Technical support for the contract was noted at its 30-day moving average for the second day in a row. The contract then broke through resistance at its 10-day moving average. It also topped the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range but failed to hold support above that point. * CBOT July soymeal was up $4.00 at $428.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil gained 1.6 cents to 80.52 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly soybean export sales totaled 719,900 tonnes, down from 902,189 tonnes the prior week but in line with market forecasts for 300,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 183,800 tonnes and soyoil export sales of 6,200 tonnes also were both in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
State
Minnesota State
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise with traders focused on weather

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed for the third time in four sessions on Friday, with prices underpinned by expectations that rainy weather will delay planting in the northern U.S. Plains, traders said. * But profit-taking pulled prices from the three-month high hit during the session as traders squared positions ahead of the three-day U.S. Memorial Day weekend. * Soymeal futures also were firm but soyoil weakened after the benchmark July contract hit resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT July soybeans ended up 5-3/4 cents at $17.32-1/4 a bushel after peaking at a contract high of $17.44-1/4. * CBOT July soymeal gained $4.10 to $432.30 a ton and CBOT July soyoil was down 0.95 cent at 79.57 cents per lb. * For the week, soybean futures rose 1.6%, their third straight week of gains. Soymeal posted a weekly gain of 0.7% while soyoil fell 2.1%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures fall; spring wheat firms

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Thursday, with winter wheat contracts easing for the sixth time in seven sessions. * But MGEX spring wheat was strong as forecasts for more wet weather in the northern U.S. Plains threaten to further delay growers who were already well behind schedule with their planting tasks, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract fell 5 cents to settle at $11.43-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat was off 6-1/2 cents at $12.26-3/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 13-1/2 cents higher at $12.94 a bushel. * The U.S Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat in the week ended May 19 totaled 243,800 tonnes, down from 334,090 tonnes a week earlier. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 50,000 to 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

USDA April soybean crush seen at 180.5 million bushels

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - The April U.S. soybean crush likely fell to 5.416 million short tons, or 180.5 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The estimate suggests an average daily crush rate...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 4-5 cents, wheat up 1-3 cents, nearby soybeans mixed

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: U.S. markets and most government offices will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * CBOT wheat futures turned higher ahead of the daily break in trade after trading both sides in early moves. MGEX spring wheat futures rose on worries about planting delays given forecasts for weekend rains in the northern U.S. Plains. * Traders continue to monitor the conflict in Ukraine. Grain futures fell this week after comments by Russian officials that Moscow was willing to allow a sea corridor for Ukrainian food shipments. But traders have been cautious about any immediate breakthrough because Russia also called for lifting sanctions in parallel, something rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded up 2-3/4 cents at $11.46 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 1/2 cent at $12.29 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 14-3/4 cents at $13.07. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn heads higher in range-bound trade as brokers square positions ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend. Worries about a slow U.S. planting pace along with tightening global grain supplies continue to support the market. * CBOT July corn stayed inside of Thursday's trading session in early moves. * CBOT July corn last traded up 4 cents at $7.69 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Mixed, up 1/4 cent to down 5 cents per bushel * Nearby soybean futures trade narrowly mixed ahead of the pause in trade with nearby July fractionally higher, while new-crop November was last down 4-3/4 cents a bushel as traders adjust positions ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend. Worries about a slow pace of U.S. soybean planting underpin prices. * Russia will not remove its ban on exports of sunflower seeds at the end of August, Interfax news agency reported. Ukraine and Russia are the world's largest sunflower oil producers. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 1/4 cent at $17.26-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures hit their highest level since April 22

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures rose to their highest level in more than a month on Thursday, supported by strong exports and concerns about a slowing slaughter, traders said. Cattle futures ended the trading day close to unchanged. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia expects to boost grain exports in the new season - minister

(Adds details, quotes, context) May 27 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, will have 50 million tonnes of grain available for export in the new July-June marketing season, up from more than 37 million tonnes in the current season, its agriculture minister said. Russia competes with...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Coceral raises EU + UK soft wheat crop forecast after Spain rainfall

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Grain trade association Coceral raised on Friday its forecast of this year's soft wheat production in the European Union and Britain, to 143.0 million tonnes from 141.3 million estimated in March, notably due to beneficial rainfall in Spain. The raised forecast compared with 2021 production...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn fall on hopes Ukraine supply could start moving

LONDON/MUMBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures hit a three-week low on Thursday, while U.S. corn also fell on lingering hopes that stuck grain supplies from the Black Sea region could start moving. Soybeans, meanwhile, eased on concerns over demand from top consumer China. The most-active wheat contract on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Cut off from Black Sea wheat imports, Egypt leans on local harvest

BANHA, Egypt May 27 (Reuters) - At an agricultural storage complex in the Egyptian city of Banha, Ahmed Nasser watches truck after truck offload freshly-threshed grain from the surrounding Nile Delta. Cut off from much of the Black Sea wheat it depended on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Egypt, often...
AGRICULTURE

