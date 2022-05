Devin Booker is enjoying his time in Italy with the Kardashians and girlfriend Kendall Jenner after a disappointing end to his NBA season. Booker, 25, and his Phoenix Suns were eliminated from the playoffs by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a shocking second-round upset. The Suns were the favorites to win the championship this year after they ended the regular season with a substantially better record than any team in the league.

