By Laird Borrelli-Persson
 3 days ago

When Sukeina’s Omar Salam, presenting an anthracite tweed coat tailored to reveal a glimpse of its floral lining, said that he was aiming “to really create this feeling of flowers growing out of rocks,” the image that instantly came to my mind was not that of an artful ikebana but of...

Complex

Melody Ehsani Releases ‘Black Women in Defiance’ Bracelet Collection

Melody Ehsani has released “Black Women in Defiance,” a 10-piece collaborative range that celebrates activists and historical figures. The charm bracelet collection was created in partnership with “I Support Black Women” campaign founder Trinice McNally, Black Women Radicals founder Jaimee Swift, and media organization Breakthrough. Ehsani unveiled the capsule over the weekend during an exclusive invitation-only launch event at her Los Angeles flagship store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Twirl-Worthy Smocked Dresses Your Summer Wardrobe Needs

The best smocked dresses feature an embroidery technique that has been used for centuries, which gathers fabric in order to create elasticity (or smocking) for a garment. Seen more commonly today as a decorative component, there is a nostalgic element to the art form that has made it a fashion favorite. A vintage-inspired childhood dress or a retro nightgown featuring the stitching method might first come to mind, but today designers prove that the smocked dress is a modern summertime staple worth investing in.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Spencer Phipps Teams Up With Boss on a Collection That Has “Environmental Responsibility at its Heart”

The diversely cast, desert-shot, and digital hit fashion show—with over 30 million YouTube views and counting—that was Boss’s recent Dubai activation featured one especially surprising model: Spencer Phipps. Now menswear’s most progressive peak-climbing pogonophile has partnered with the German giant once again, this time on a two-drop...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie Brought Glam Denim to the Balenciaga Show

On Sunday morning, Balenciaga brought New York’s fashion crowd down to Wall Street, where designer Demna showcased his new resort 2023 collection inside the New York Stock Exchange. Among the star-studded front row in the unlikely venue were celebrities like Offset, Alexa Demie, and Kanye West (all of whom were decked out in black outfits by the label). Also in attendance was Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie, who is one of the Netflix series’s best-dressed cast members. She tells Vogue she’s a huge Balenciaga fan and would never miss it. “Demna really revolutionized the brand by pushing the boundaries with both his designs and fashion shows,” says Xie. “I’m so glad we have been able to resume in-person shows because Balenciaga’s are always a surprise and something I look forward to. You can really feel the emotion and message come through in his designs.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New York State
Big Menswear Energy: Marine Serre to Debut at Paris Men’s Week, Plus the Return of Comme des Garçons and Junya Watanabe

Pascal Morand, executive president of France’s fashion-leading Fédération, reports that up to 50 brands applied to feature on the upcoming June Paris menswear schedule that could not be squeezed in. Even so, the provisional calendar revealed today is powerfully charged with Big Menswear Energy. The chief headlines are probably a tie between the debut of Marine Serre at menswear—following her most recent co-ed show at the last women’s week—and the return of most of Paris’s much-missed Japanese cohort. This includes Comme des Garçons, Junya Watanabe, Issey Miyake, and Kolor (sadly Yohji Yamamoto is presenting digitally).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Meghan Markle Revived Pretty Woman Style At The Polo

As Julia Roberts famously said in Pretty Woman, “I want the fairytale.” It’s a sentiment a young Meghan Markle—the California girl who went from small-screen star to royal bride when an English prince swept her off her feet—no doubt related to. And an outing for the Duchess of Sussex in Santa Barbara over the weekend suggests Vivian Ward’s post-makeover wardrobe made quite an impression on her, too.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Christian Dior
Yara Shahidi Wore Custom Dior for Her Harvard Graduation

You’d think juggling a busy acting career in Hollywood would keep Yara Shahidi busy enough, but in 2017, the Black-ish and Grown-ish star also began her four-year undergraduate program at Harvard on top of it all. Studying in the institution’s Social Studies & African American departments, the 22 year old spent four years (plus a gap year) concentrating on “Black political thought under a neocolonial landscape.” Today, after completing her 136-page thesis paper, Shahidi is celebrating her official graduation. “It’s surreal to have finally hit this major milestone,” Shahidi tells Vogue. “I’ve known I wanted to go to college since I was four. By 17, I knew exactly what I wanted to study, so to see that come to fruition is a goal fulfilled.”
EDUCATION
Bella Hadid Wears That Mythical Tom Ford-era Gucci Dress

Some Tom Ford-era Gucci clothes are harder than others to find, but Bella Hadid has shown up on the Cannes red carpet in one of the rarest pieces. At the premiere of Les Bonnes Étoiles, the model opted for a curve-skimming white dress from the fall 1996 collection complete with a hip cut-out that revealed a metal buckle from the archive of Lab2022. Originally, the garment made its debut on none other than a smoldering Carolyn Murphy. It’s not surprising that Hadid would wear archival Gucci—this is the latest in a long line of vintage that she’s been donning for Cannes—but it is notable that she’s in a dress so covetable and rare.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

A Vintage Vase Turns Out To Be a $1.8 Million Antique From the 1700s

If you think your collections are priceless artifacts, you wouldn’t be alone. But some are more historic than others. In the U.K., a blue vase that had been sitting in someone’s kitchen for decades was discovered to be a rare 18th-century Chinese artifact created for the court of the Qianlong Emperor, reports CNN. It recently sold for $1.8 million at an auction.
LIFESTYLE
30 Sweet Romantic Dresses for All of Your Summer Soirées

The best romantic dresses exhibit a quiet elegance and are effortlessly versatile for all occasions. Wear one on a summertime date, weekend picnic, museum outing, or a wedding—the options are far and wide. A romantic dress can take many forms but is most often characterized by an A-line silhouette and midi-length. Find options in whimsical floral prints or in solid shades; styles made from lace and linen to silk and satin. They can be smocked at the bodice and puff-sleeved; sleeveless or one-shouldered, but above all, they are feminine and flattering to wear, all with an accentuated waist.
APPAREL
BBC

Thomas Hardy: Largest ever collection of author's objects on show

The largest collection of objects ever displayed belonging to the novelist Thomas Hardy have gone on show. Dorset Museum, Poole Museum, the Salisbury Museum, and Wiltshire Museum are each exploring a different Hardy theme as part of the exhibition. Curator Harriet Still called it an "absolutely incredible" collection that would...
MUSEUMS
Learn How to Master Wedding-Guest Makeup on Vogue Club

Wedding season is in full swing—and while all eyes are (rightfully) on the newlyweds, it’s also a fun opportunity to dress up and look your best as a guest. Luckily Jessica Diner, European Beauty and Wellness Director of Vogue, is also attending her fair share of nuptials this year—and in a new video for Vogue Club, she walks us through her makeup routine for the occasion, focusing on creating a look that will last from the ceremony through the after-party. Along the way, she reveals what brand she trusts most for illuminating products—and shares what she brings in her clutch.
MAKEUP
Isamaya Ffrench on Her Debut Makeup Collection and Her Vision for the Future of Beauty

There’s a translucent mulberry gloss in Isamaya Ffrench’s makeup line that clouds the lips in shape-enhancing shadows. “It looks great on guys and girls,” she says, summing up a genderless approach to beauty instinctive to her generation. Launching at the end of June, the 33-year-old makeup artist’s first cosmetics collection embodies a nonconformist understanding of “glam”—as Hollywood calls it—which couldn’t be further from the traditions tied to that term. “This isn’t another off-the-shelf competitive red lip,” as Ffrench puts it. “There are people out there who don’t just want ‘glamorous and pretty’, but something more edgy and exciting. I want my brand to talk to those people. Something honest and uninhibited—that’s how I see it.”
MAKEUP
Hypebae

Sustainable Brand Haeckels Revives the Scents of Extinct Florals for New Perfume

Innovative skincare and fragrance brand Haeckels and Central Saint Martins student Tetsuo Lin have collaborated on a perfume project that recreates the smells of extinct flowers. The team aims to revive lost scents of flowers by extracting small amounts of DNA from floral samples to synthetically produce them, allowing them...
SKIN CARE
Marco De Vincenzo Named New Creative Director of Etro

This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Marco de Vincenzo has been named creative director of Etro. The Messina-born designer will replace the longstanding family incumbents Veronica and Kean Etro in overseeing the 1968-founded Italian house’s mainline womenswear and menswear lines, as well as all accessories.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

The Dalmore Adds 21 Year Old 2022 Edition to Its Principal Collection

Has just announced the newest addition to its Principal Collection — the Dalmore 21 Year Old. Limited to 1,000 bottles in the U.S., the Dalmore 21 Year Old starts off in white oak ex-bourbon barrels then is further matured in hand-selected 30-year-old Matusalem Oloroso Sherry casks. The tasting notes...
DRINKS
Eiko Otake and Margaret Leng Tan Reflect on Art, Friendship, and Life

It is four in the afternoon, and the Japanese dancer-choreographer Eiko Otake, 70, is making coffee for the Singaporean pianist Margaret Leng Tan, 76—her first cup of the day. We are in Otake’s apartment overlooking midtown Manhattan, and the two women, who have been friends for 20 years, are teasing each other about how incorrigibly nocturnal they are.
CELEBRITIES
