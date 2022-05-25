On Sunday morning, Balenciaga brought New York’s fashion crowd down to Wall Street, where designer Demna showcased his new resort 2023 collection inside the New York Stock Exchange. Among the star-studded front row in the unlikely venue were celebrities like Offset, Alexa Demie, and Kanye West (all of whom were decked out in black outfits by the label). Also in attendance was Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie, who is one of the Netflix series’s best-dressed cast members. She tells Vogue she’s a huge Balenciaga fan and would never miss it. “Demna really revolutionized the brand by pushing the boundaries with both his designs and fashion shows,” says Xie. “I’m so glad we have been able to resume in-person shows because Balenciaga’s are always a surprise and something I look forward to. You can really feel the emotion and message come through in his designs.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO