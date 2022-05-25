ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Full City Council approves Bally's plan for Chicago casino

By Wbbm Newsradio
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRGv7_0fqHkscH00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Chicago City Council voted 41-7 Wednesday to approve plans for a Bally's casino along the Chicago River.

The proposal OK'd by aldermen authorizes Bally's to run a temporary casino at the old Medinah Temple while a permanent one is built in River West. Approval was not unanimous, with some aldermen again complaining that the process was too rushed.

Probably the most contentious moment came as Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) accused Mayor Lightfoot of expediting the deal for potential financial gain.

"You are a liar, sir, and you are out of order," Lightfoot the mayor said, cutting him off.

She said she selected the Bally's plan from three proposals, in part because the company agreed to work with labor unions.

