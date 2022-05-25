Schools React to Texas Massacre

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The metro Richmond school districts are discussing school safety in light of the Texas elementary school massacre. Richmond Public Schools, in fact, enhanced searches this morning, and said additional officers are on school grounds.

Superintendent Jason Kamras also says they recently reviewed their school-specific active shooter plans. In Henrico, Superintendent Amy Cashwell told parents they have robust school safety plans, and that every act of school violence causes them to reflect on school safety.

Chesterfield County schools sent a letter to parents saying safety is their number one priority. The district also says it is upgrading camera surveillance, and that is has threat assessment teams to evaluate potential issues.