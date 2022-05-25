Northern Michigan man charged with breaking into relative's home with shotgun to take back stolen amplifier

(WWJ) – A Northern Michigan man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a relative’s home and threatening him with a shotgun.

Matthew Helmer of Lake City has been charged with one count of home invasion, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of possessing a short-barreled shotgun and fourth-degree habitual offender.

Michigan State Police officials say they got a call from a man in Pioneer Township – southeast of Traverse City – on April 20 alleging Helmer had broken into his home three days earlier.

The relative alleges he woke up in the early morning hours of April 17 to find Helmer standing over his bed holding the short-barreled shotgun.

Helmer allegedly demanded the victim return an amplifier he believed his relative had stolen from him.

Helmer then pointed the shotgun at a window and fired it, according to MSP.

As he was reloading the shotgun, the victim asked if he could get dressed so they could talk. Helmer left the bedroom while the victim got dressed.

While the victim was putting his clothes on, he saw Helmer driving away.

A report was sent to the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was authorized. Helmer was held in the Missaukee County Jail on separate charges when troopers served him with the warrant.

Helmer was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Missaukee County and given a $50,000 cash surety bond.