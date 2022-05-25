ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Trinity County area under boil water notice after mainline break

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UZqI_0fqHjchg00

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Due to a mainline break in the Trinity Rural Water Supply system which supplies water to Westwood Shores MUD, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice.

East Texans continue to pay off fees left from February 2021 freeze

All Westwood Shores MUD customers will need to boil their water prior to consumption including the following:

  • Washing hands/face
  • Brushing teeth
  • Drinking
  • Cooking
  • Etc.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems that are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and all customers should follow those directions.

To make sure all harmful bacteria and other microbes are destroyed, the water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, people may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Hyundai recalls thousands of cars over exploding seat belt tighteners

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If anyone has any questions regarding the boil water notice, they should contact Inframark, the operator for Westwood Shores, at the 24-hour customer service line at 281-398-8211.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 3

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Nearly 3,000 without power in Rusk County

UPDATE 5:11 p.m. — The Rusk County power outage was caused by an equipment failure, according to Rusk County OEM. There are now 2,855 customers without power. As of this writing, an estimated time of restoration has not been provided. _________________________ RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — 3,142 SWEPCO customers are without power in Rusk County. […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Polk County Sting operation reveals offenders - Selling tobacco to minors

The Coalition Inc. has partnered with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department in an effort to prevent and reduce the harmful use of tobacco products in rural areas like East Texas, where tobacco-related health problems are more prevalent. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department targeted area businesses that sell tobacco. The...
POLK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

US 59 north of Lufkin shut down following 18-wheeler crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - All lanes of U.S. 59 just north of Loop 287 in Lufkin are blocked by an 18-wheeler crash Friday morning. The crash involves a lost load of lumber. A medical helicopter has landed in the area. According to TxDOT, one southbound lane will be open...
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Boiling#Public Water System#Drinking Water#Rolling Boil#Ketk#East Texans#Hyundai#Inframark#Westwood Shores#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

Crews working two-car fatal wreck on Toll 49

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Crews are currently on the scene of a fatal wreck on Toll 49 in Smith County. A brief statement from DPS said two vehicles were involved in the crash just north of FM 724, which is just north of the West Highway 64 exit near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. It’s […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Traffic expected after 5-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking drivers to avoid parts of northwest Harris County after a crash involving at least five vehicles. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how the crash unfolded, but we're told it happened in the 16600 block of SH 249 and W Greens Rd. No additional information was shared, so it's unclear of any injuries or hospitalizations, as of this writing.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WELLS FARGO SPRING EVACUATED

915AM-Harris County units responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at Spring Cypress and I-45 to a reported suspect in the bank with a backpack claiming it to be a bomb. Units arrived and took a male in custody. The bank has been evacuated as they try to determine what is in the backpack which the suspect left in the bank.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jones Park pool in Lufkin to open early next month

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The city of Lufkin announced on Friday that the Jones Park pool will open early next month. According to Lufkin Parks and Recreation Director Rudy Flores, the pool will open at 10:30 a.m. on June 9, complete with a ceremony and free hotdog lunch. “Our team has diligently worked on the […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mayor Don Warren gives Tyler State of the City address

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mayor Don Warren and city officials gathered at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk on Thursday for the State of the City Address. The event will be at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk at 1607 Troup Highway. The Leadership Tyler Class 35 graduation was also held during the ceremony. During the […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Athens holds 91st annual Old Fiddler Reunion

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Friday and Saturday, the Athens courthouse lawn was filled with people from all over enjoying live music and food. Fiddlers of all ages, all experience levels and players of all styles took the stage to show what they have. “They’re so talented,” said Traci Wilkes with the Fiddler committee. “It’s […]
ATHENS, TX
yourconroenews.com

Nonprofit buys surplus Conroe property for new housing development

The city of Conroe has agreed to sell just over three acres of land to nonprofit Angel Reach for the development of housing units for young adults aging out of foster care. Angel Reach will buy the property for $500, according to City Attorney Gary Scott. The land is located off Ninth Street in Conroe. Scott noted if the property is not used for the proposed housing development, it will revert back to the city.
CONROE, TX
KFDM-TV

Buna man's traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest and closure of game room

BUNA — Press release from JCSO below:. On 05/25/22 at approximately 7PM, Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white male travelling on a bicycle on Highway 96 South in Buna, TX due to deputies having knowledge that the suspect had an outstanding warrant out of Jasper County.
BUNA, TX
CBS19

2 dead following a head-on collision on US 287

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 23, 2022. Two people are dead following a vehicular crash on US 287 today. At 7 a.m. this morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety was called to the scene of a vehicular crash involving two vehicles on US 287, about 0.2 miles north of Elkhart in Anderson County.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Traffic stop targeting fake license tags leads to stolen property in east Montgomery County

East Montgomery County authorities seized multiple stolen trailers during patrol efforts zeroing in on fraudulent paper license tags. On May 11, the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s day and night shift deputies conducted 90 traffic stops as part of an initiative busting the unauthorized use of the temporary tags, according to the constable’s office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy