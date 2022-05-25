Trinity County area under boil water notice after mainline break

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Due to a mainline break in the Trinity Rural Water Supply system which supplies water to Westwood Shores MUD, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice.

All Westwood Shores MUD customers will need to boil their water prior to consumption including the following:

Washing hands/face

Brushing teeth

Drinking

Cooking

Etc.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems that are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and all customers should follow those directions.

To make sure all harmful bacteria and other microbes are destroyed, the water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, people may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If anyone has any questions regarding the boil water notice, they should contact Inframark, the operator for Westwood Shores, at the 24-hour customer service line at 281-398-8211.

