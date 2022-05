Hawkins County Narcotics officers arrested a wanted fugitive and in the process discovered a large amount of the illegal drug methamphetamine. Officers arrested 44 year old Tracey Collins Begley at a residence at 346 East Main Street in Church Hill after receiving information on Begley’s whereabouts. During the investigation, officers then discovered approximately 93 grams of the drug in the house, that is located within one thousand feet of an elementary school. Investigators determined Begley was using and selling the drug from the home, including that day.

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO