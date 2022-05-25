ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Judge's comments before sentencing

 3 days ago

State Golf Championships (Wednesday, May 25) Thomas Bryson wins the Class A...

North Platte Post

Scottsbluff woman sentenced to prison for selling meth

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Shannon Rojas, 42, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska, for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Rojas to 70 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Family of Mario Herrera says they are satisfied with killer’s sentence

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Felipe Vazquez will spend a minimum of 69 years in prison for killing Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera. Lancaster County Judge Andrew Jacobsen sentenced Felipe Vazquez Wednesday to 71 years to life in prison, minus the nearly two years he’s already served. Prior to the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Trial off, following pleas in Gage County drug case

BEATRICE – A Beatrice man scheduled to go to trial has entered no contest pleas to misdemeanor drug charges. 31-year-old Taylor A. Smith entered the pleas to misdemeanor counts of attempted drug possession and maintaining a drug house. Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner scheduled sentencing in the case,...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, NE
UPDATE: Omaha Assault Case Now A Homicide

An assault investigation is now a homicide case. Early Thursday evening, Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 65th & Ames Avenue. Officers say they found a victim, identified as 38 year old Clinton Brownlee, who was rushed to a hospital with C-P-R in progress. Investigators say Clinton Brownlee was...
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln restaurant honors fallen police investigator Mario Herrera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Chopsticks Chinese Cuisine is paying respect to fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera. He was shot in the line of duty back on Aug. 24, 2020, and later died from his wound. The restaurant posted on Facebook just this week that it will never forget...
LINCOLN, NE
Habitual criminal charge filed in Richardson County

FALLS CITY – A habitual criminal enhancement has been filed in Richardson County against an Omaha man suspected of trying to sell marijuana. A sheriff’s deputy arrested 53-year-old Leo Gullick Jr. following a Highway 75 traffic stop in April. Court records say marijuana and methamphetamine were found in...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
LPD: Vehicle crashes into Lincoln Business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a south Lincoln business Saturday. According to LPD, a vehicle drove into Braede Fresh Express Cafe at the corner of 33rd and Pioneers Blvd just before noon. Authorities said the driver mistook the accelerator for the...
LINCOLN, NE
Otoe County deputies seize 10 lbs of meth

NEBRASKA CITY – A California woman and her daughter are charged in federal court after an Otoe County sheriff’s deputy found 10 pounds of methamphetamine in a Highway 2 traffic stop in February. Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill says the deputy initiated a traffic stop for speeding near...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
PPP fraud suspects plead ‘not guilty’ in federal court in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Initial court hearings for most of the 11 people arrested in an investigation into fraudulent CARES Act spending wrapped up late Thursday afternoon with “not guilty” pleas. The alleged ringleader was the first to face a judge: 58-year-old Ramel Thompson is accused of helping...
OMAHA, NE
Former Deputy Hall Co. Attorney now Acting U.S. attorney

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Career prosecutor Steven A. Russell has been named the Acting United States Attorney to take over following the retirement of Interim United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp. Russell’s appointment will be effective on May 28, 2022. Russell, a 1982 graduate of the University of Nebraska...
HALL COUNTY, NE
Omaha man sentenced for meth, firearm charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced afternoon Thursday that 39-year-old Brandon Morrison of Omaha was sentenced in federal court. Morrison was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. United States District Court...
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln teen grazed by bullet during altercation at football field

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 17 year old is recovering after being grazed by a bullet at a Lincoln football field. Lincoln Police say around 7:30 Wednesday night, the teen arrived at a local hospital with a grazing gunshot wound to the left side of his head. Police say the victim had been transported to the hospital by a friend. His injury is not considered life threatening. LPD says officers determined that the victim and some of his friends met up with a group of individuals at Seacrest Field, following a social media feud between the groups.
LINCOLN, NE

