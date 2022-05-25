Lost In Dreams shares lineup for second annual run: SLANDER, Madeon, k?d, Autograf, and more

As the calendar turns to spring, snow begins to melt, flowers begin to bloom, and the Northern Hemisphere turns from winter’s shades of gray to a world teeming with color. This is what most people associate with spring, but for dance/electronic music fans across the nation, spring also marks the official start of dayclub season. And those eager to throw on a pair of flip flops and dance in the sun know that they’d be hard-pressed to find a better place on earth than Las Vegas to get their day drink on to the tunes of the industry’s most in-demand DJs. With dayclubs like Encore Beach Club, Marquee Dayclub, and Wet Republic, the Las Vegas Strip has become synonymous not only with luxury nightclubs, but also with their daytime counterparts. TAO Group Hospitality’s introduction of TAO Beach, Sin City’s newest dayclub, adds impact to Vegas’ assortment of day venues, expanding the city’s sprawling list of poolside sites catering to live music fans.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO