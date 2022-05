Hanover residents will soon be able to enjoy a new library and recreation center in Montpelier. The Hanover County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday a conditional use permit for the Montpelier Recreation Center and Library project. The plan calls for a roughly 20,000 square foot building which includes a new library complete with classrooms, study rooms and a conference room. The recreation center will feature a full-size gym as well as two classrooms. The project also includes a new ballfield with outdoor restrooms at Wickham Field. Board of Supervisors member Susan P. Dibble from the South Anna District said, “We truly believe that this is going to make Montpelier a true village center.”

MONTPELIER, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO