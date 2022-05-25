ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Democrats call for stricter gun laws, GOP candidate Nicholson seeks more armed security after Texas school shootings

By Molly Beck and Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

MADISON – In the wake of a shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 fourth graders and two teachers dead, Wisconsin Democrats are calling for stricter gun laws and two Republican candidates for governor are proposing to give school officials new funding to hire security guards and police officers.

The proposals underscore the deep divisions between elected Democrats and Republicans in Wisconsin over how to respond to the drumbeat of mass shootings that have scarred families nationwide, including here.

Attorney General Josh Kaul on Wednesday called on Republicans who control the Legislature to require background checks for all gun purchases and establish a red-flag law that would allow judges to remove guns from those considered dangerous.

"These are steps that have broad public support. What we lack is legislative will," Kaul, a Democrat, said at a news conference. "What needs to change is that politicians — and Republican politicians in particular — need to be more concerned about parents than they are about the NRA. They need to be more worried about keeping kids safe than they are about keeping their political futures safe."

Republican candidate for governor Kevin Nicholson said Wednesday that schools in Wisconsin should add more security to protect children from shooters and promised to fund the plan if elected.

"Kevin believes the second amendment exists to allow citizens to safeguard their life and liberty. When and wherever possible, schools should be safeguarded by armed and professionally trained safety professionals — this means hiring more police officers and security guards who can continually train to handle weapons in a close-quarters environment, with a focus on safeguarding the lives of children in the face of a suicidal enemy," Nicholson spokeswoman Courtney Mullen said in a statement.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is also running for governor, expressed support for a similar idea.

"In 2018, I worked to provide $100 million in school safety grants and helped to create the Office of School Safety. We can’t stop making our schools more secure. I’ll expand the program so more school resource officers can be in place — not removed like some misguided districts are currently proposing," she said in a statement.

The 2018 measure was approved by then-Gov. Scott Walker shortly after a school shooting in Parkland, Fla. Eight months later, Walker and Kleefisch lost their reelection bids.

She also said if elected she would put more money toward mental health resources in schools.

Republicans who control the state Legislature are unlikely to ever take up legislation to expand background checks or add red-flag policies and have rejected repeated calls from Democrats to do so.

Meanwhile, three of the four major GOP candidates for governor have proposed to lift more restrictions and no longer require Wisconsin residents to be trained on how to use guns before being allowed to carry them in a concealed manner.

The proposals from Kleefisch, Nicholson and Tim Ramthun to allow concealed carry of firearms without permits or training are under fresh scrutiny following two mass shootings in 11 days, and a night of shootings in downtown Milwaukee earlier this month that left 21 people injured .

More: Michels and Kleefisch, Republicans running for governor, call for more police after shootings near Deer District

More: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry calls for more cops on the street, tighter gun laws

Ramthun and Tim Michels, who is the latest candidate to enter the race and has not released a position on the idea, did not respond to requests for interviews.

Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, said the police union has long supported keeping training requirements for concealed carrying of firearms.

"Such a de minimus requirement only serves to advance public safety and we fail to see how eliminating any safety training altogether serves the public interest," Palmer said.

Andrew Wagner, president of the Milwaukee Police Association, said the organization does not have a position on the idea and expects his members to have mixed opinions on whether standards and training should be preserved for concealed carry of firearms.

Speaking to reporters days after 21 people were shot in a popular area of downtown Milwaukee, Mayor Cavalier Johnson said removing such requirements will lead to more guns being carried in the city, raising the chances of more guns being stolen and used for violent crimes.

"I would like to know why they think that that would help in a situation like this. How does that help?" Johnson said. "I know that, you know, when you're speaking politically about statewide races, you got to make some appeals to folks outside of urban areas. But guess what, when those pieces of legislation go into effect, they have an outsized effect on places like this, on urban areas, on cities like Milwaukee. So how does that help?"

The candidates' support comes as most Wisconsinites — 76% — oppose the idea of removing concealed carry permits, according to 2021 polling by the Marquette University Law School, and goes further than desired by Republican leaders of the state Legislature.

"We're a sporting family. We're a hook-and-bullet, sporting heritage group of people and I think it's important to acknowledge our Second Amendment rights. And this is one more way to do it," Kleefisch said earlier this year about her support for the policy.

"I'm a Second Amendment guy — absolutely," Ramthun said at the time.

Nicholson said removing requirements for permits and training for firearm owners is needed for more than hunting-related reasons.

"It is crystallized to everybody that the police won't always be in a position to protect your life and, therefore, the people of Wisconsin, while the left attacks the Second Amendment and defunds police, should have again a full Second Amendment right," Nicholson said in February.

Evers opposes the idea, saying "giving anyone the ability to carry a loaded and concealed weapon in public without any kind of safety training or permitting process will not improve public safety in our state."

Current law requires Wisconsin residents to undergo training in order to apply for a state permit to carry firearms in a concealed manner.

Bills that would remove state requirements to obtain state licenses have been proposed in recent years by Republican lawmakers but blocked from advancing by legislative leaders, and they were not supported by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and current Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Kaul noted Wednesday the state Supreme Court last week issued a ruling that will make it easier for those convicted of domestic abuse to obtain firearms.

“I have not seen the Legislature lift a finger in a few days since then,” he said.

Aides to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did not immediately say whether lawmakers plan to take action in response to the ruling.

Adam Jarchow, a Republican candidate for attorney general, said his proposal to expand the Department of Justice's Office of School Safety into a stand-alone division would "allow for more dedicated staffing and resources to address school safety and mental health for our students, teachers, and families."

Jarchow also is proposing to give the office the power to prosecute suspects in gun-related violent crimes.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, another Republican running for attorney general, said he supported having more armed guards in schools.

"We must ensure armed school resource officers are in our schools to protect our kids and analyze the root causes of this unspeakable violence to prevent future violence, not restrictions on our constitutional rights," he said in a statement.

The Office of School Safety has set up a platform to report threats to schools at https://speakup.widoj.gov/ and through a smartphone app called "Speak Up, Speak Out." Trained dispatchers are available at 1-800-MY-SUSO-1.

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck .

dentck dental
3d ago

It's not the guns, it's the people who have the guns. You liberals think guns fire by the selfs sorry they don't, the person holding the gun fires it. Gun control will do nothing but take the guns out of the hard working people, but not the criminal

9
Shirley Jankowski
3d ago

The only people affected by more gun control are the honest law abiding citizens. Criminals will always figure out a way to get around or break the laws. ARE YA NEW?

11
Robert Radtke
3d ago

It's not getting to the root of the problem but giving schools more funding to hire security or police officers might help.

4
