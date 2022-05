We’ll admit–rolling up to anything with “red carpet” in the title wearing a cardigan feels a bit risky, but as Kevin Hart shows us, the end result is A-OK. On paper, his look–which is essentially a thick knit zip-up cardigan over a t-shirt and tailored chinos–feels pretty casual, but the fabric and fit of the cardigan itself creates a more polished, refined look that must feel as good as it looks. You could easily take this look from a big event to a night out with the guys. Plus, the ability to zip up should the weather take an unexpected turn adds a functional side as well.

