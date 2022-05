This article originally appeared on AllProDad.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. When I was eleven my family moved to a new city and I hated it. I didn’t like our new house, my new school, or the kids in our new neighborhood. Every day I went to school I just wanted to leave and fly back to my old town. So I used to fake like I was sick so I’d be sent home. After several days of this my dad came to school and met me in the nurse’s office. He talked about how he knew it was hard, but asked me to give it a try. I felt like I was no longer alone in the struggle. His presence was all I needed to change my attitude.

