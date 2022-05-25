LSU baseball's first matchup against Kentucky in the SEC Tournament has been moved from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a school release.

Kentucky, the 12th seed, defeated fifth-seeded Auburn to reach the second round and face LSU, the fourth seed.

Multiple rain delays on Tuesday and Wednesday have pushed back the start times for tournament games. Auburn and Kentucky were originally scheduled to play on Tuesday night, but rain delays forced the opening two tournament games between sixth-seeded Georgia and 11th-seeded Alabama as well as seventh-seeded Florida and 10th-seeded South Carolina to start at later times.

Auburn and Kentucky's matchup, which was re-scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, was also moved back to 12:45 p.m. due to the weather.

LSU enters the SEC Tournament having swept Vanderbilt on the road last weekend. The Tigers ended the regular season with a 17-13 record against the SEC.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU baseball's opening SEC Tournament game moved to Thursday at 4:30