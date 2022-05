A local man has been arrested and charged with three felony counts of forgery for allegedly passing counterfeit bills at local businesses. 42-year-old Michael C. Barty, who has been connected to residences in several cities and villages in the Riverbend, was first spotted by Bethalto Police following an incident at a business in town that captured him on a surveillance camera.

BETHALTO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO