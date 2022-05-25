Daily Life: Rose City Reunion Concert moved to Schnitz

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

Concert moved — The opening event of the Rose Festival, the Rose City Reunion Concert, has been moved from Waterfront Park to the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (because of the threat of poor weather).

It's scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

The concert features the Oregon Symphony and Associated Conductor Norman Huynh, and it'll include a special Rose Festival-themed song "From One Rose" written by Rose Festival Foundation board member Ronald Carr.

For more: http://www.rosefestival.org.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

Irving hired — Kevin Irving, the former Oregon Ballet Theatre artistic director, has been hired by Portland Columbia Symphony as its executive director, effective July 1.

"I am thrilled that Kevin Irving, veteran of performing arts companies around the world, has accepted our offer to be executive director of PCSO. We cannot imagine entrusting the future of our beloved orchestra to a more visionary, thoughtful, and creative leader," said board chair Tom Chau.

Irving joins a dynamic team led by long-serving Music Director and Conductor Steven Byess, as PCSO begins its fifth decade of nurturing grassroots appreciation of orchestral music in Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas counties.

Before leaving OBT in 2021, Irving spearheaded the turnaround of the struggling organization and breathed new life into its identity and mission through sound fiscal management, programmatic expansion, and creative collaborations with some of Portland's most iconic artists, musicians, and creatives.

Said Irving: "I am thrilled to join the talented and enthusiastic people of PCSO, in support of Music Director Steven Byess' compelling leadership of this wonderfully accessible musical jewel, and to continue to invest in the Portland metro area's vibrant arts ecosystem. The focus and thru-line of my professional life for the past 20 years has been increasing the reach, impact, and sustainability of the arts organizations with whom I have worked, and this new position affords me the opportunity to continue that work here in the place that I call home."

MONDAY, MAY 23

Fertile Ground — The Fertile Ground Festival of New Works will be on a "strategic hiatus" in 2023, organizers announced.

It's a program of the Portland Area Theatre Alliance, which will skip planning the festival in 2023 and work toward restructuring the funding and staffing requires for a sustainable future of the festival.

Since its inception in 2008, the festival has presented more than 1,300 "acts of creation" by Portland-area artists, creative teams and arts producers. More than 70 works — most of them stage/theater shows — have gone on to further productions locally and nationally and in festivals worldwide.

For more: http://www.fertilegroundpdx2022.org.

Upcoming events — Some big events happening in the next week:

• Stumptown Stages has been actively promoting its next show, "Ring of Fire — the Music of Johnny Cash," May 27-June 18 at Winningstad Theatre.

The cast singing the music of "The Man in Black" includes Adam Young, Terry Kitagawa, Illya deTorres, Dustin Fuentes and Terry Kitagawa and Hadley Parrish-Cotton.

For tickets and more: http://www.stumptownstages.org.

• Promoters are calling it the largest indoor TEDx event in the world: TEDxPortland, 9 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Moda Center. It's the 10th year of TEDxPortland, which has been postponed twice because of the pandemic.

For more: http://www.rosequarter.com.

The year 10 lineup features 15 TED talks, and performances and appearances: Death Cab for Cutie, Portugal The Man, Digable Planets, a Jimi Hendrix Tribute by Portland's own Tyrone Hendrix, comedy from Broke Gravy, New York Times bestselling author and poet Atticus, and a triumphant close with Pink Martini. The talks are headlined by local ordinary Portlanders with extraordinary ideas to share.

• Stars on Ice, the tour of Olympic ice skaters, stops at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29.

See http://www.rosequarter.com or http://www.starsonice.com for more.

The lineup includes 2022 Winter Olympics gold medalist Nathan Chen, and the following:

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue; Alexa Knierem and Brandon Frazier; Madison Chock and Evan Bates; Vincent Zhou; Karen Chen; Jason Brown; Alysa Liu; Mariah Bell; and Mirai Nagasu.

Lineups are subject to change.

• Broadway in Portland presents "Pretty Woman: The Musical," May 31-June 5 at Keller Auditorium. It's based, obviously, on the beloved 1990 movie starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, and it features an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69," "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

It stars Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward.

There is a local woman in the ensemble: Kaylee Olson, a Wilsonville High graduate who started dancing at the Innovative Dance Studio in Wilsonville at age 7 and still volunteers and teaches there.

For more: http://www.BroadwayinPortland.com.

• Bob Dylan plays Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour, 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.

For more: http://www.portland5.com.

PP&R summer — Registration for Portland Parks & Recreation summer programs has begun, and PP&R also wants to hire more people, such as lifeguards and swim instructors.

"We are ready and eager to offer Portlanders a full array of summer activities, from swim lessons to Free Summer Lunch and Play — but we need more staff," said Carmen Rubio, parks commissioner. "Whether you're a teenager looking for your first job or an adult who loves building community and working with kids, we've got employment opportunities for you."

As a result of Portland's current aquatics staff shortage, when registration opened May 23, swim lessons were only available at outdoor pools. This aligns with past and expected community demand, and it allows the bureau to maximize current capacity. (PP&R's outdoor pools provide the largest capacity for swim lessons.) Both indoor and outdoor pools will be open for exercise and family swim sessions.

But commissioner Rubio stressed that PP&R can and will open more lessons, and lessons at Portland's indoor pools, if it is able to hire and train more aquatics staff.

Anyone age 16 and up can apply for seasonal jobs, part-time work or even full-time positions. Training is free.

For more: http://www.portland.gov/parks/register.

Foote passes — Former longtime Oregon Children's Theatre Artistic Director Stan Foote has died in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he had been living in recent years. He was 69 and battled cancer.

Oregon Children's Theatre announced his passing.

The Tribune wrote articles about Foote as he prepared for his next journey in Mexico. Here's one of them:

http://www.pamplinmedia.com/pt/11-features/420990-324903-stan-foote-takes-final-bow.

