OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting on Thursday night near NE 24th and Miramar Blvd where they found a 32-year-old man dead in his car. Police in the area heard gunshots sound off near NE 24th and Miramar around 7:18 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they said they found William Jones dead in his car by a gunshot wound and the suspect, 29-year-old Aron Jones, standing nearby. Police took Aron into custody immediately.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO