Great opportunity to own a multi-unit property in the village area! All 4 of these 1 bedroom 1 bath cottages are completely remodeled while leaving the rustic Big Bear Charm to them. New windows, wood paneling, new floors, wood tile, fully remodeled bathrooms, new plumbing and electrical. Open floor-plan kitchens, plus breakfast nook. 2 of the units are rented out full time. Located between Big Bear Lake and the Village, this property is ideal for visitors being just a block from the Village shops, dining, and events, as well as Pine Knot Landing! Each unit is metered individually with gas and electricity.

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO