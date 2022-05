Authorities identified 35-year-old Joseph Scheuffele as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on Thursday morning in the Yakima River Canyon. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on State Route 821, near milepost 6 at 9:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that Joseph Scheuffele, of Yakima, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle north on State Route 821 when he crashed into a Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 73-year-old Victor Stevenson, of Ellensburg.

