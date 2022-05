I was pleased to see the article, “Local hiking group gets California Trails award” and congratulate the Yucaipa Trails and Open Space committee for their efforts to promote what the city’s general plan promises to protect. While some see Yucaipa as outmoded or outdated with respect to the explosive development of more urban cities in Southern California, not everyone shares this need to put the city’s agricultural and rural living history in the background and replace it with rapid commercialization and urban sprawl.

YUCAIPA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO