ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen County, WY

Parents file lawsuit against Goshen County School District

newslj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORRINGTON — A lawsuit against the Goshen County School District, the board of trustees and superintendent was filed in regard to the mask mandate which was in effect during the school year from Sept. 7, 2021, to Nov. 1, 2021. According to a press release on Saturday, parents...

newslj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

Two File To Run For Laramie County District Attorney

A pair of candidates filed to run for Laramie County District Attorney on the last day to file for the August 16th Wyoming primary election. The office is currently held by Leigh Anne Manlove, who is potentially facing disbarment by the Wyoming Supreme Court. Manlove did not file to run for another term ahead of the Friday evening deadline.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (5/15/22–5/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenient stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goshen County, WY
Government
County
Goshen County, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Torrington, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

LCSD1 talks about students and school security

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, this week, Wyoming schools are looking at their own schools’ security. With local authorities preparing for the unthinkable, we spoke to LCSD1 officials to better understand what they are doing to help students and staff stay safe.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (5/26/22–5/27/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
3 News Now

Nebraska suspect shot and killed by police in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A man wanted in a fatal shooting in Nebraska was shot and killed by police in Wyoming on Saturday, the Cheyenne Police Department said. Members of the Cheyenne Police-Laramie County Joint SWAT Team opened fire on Davin Darayle Saunders around midday after going to a home where they had located him. Saunders refused to come out and after police deployed gas to try to get him out, he pulled out a gun, leading officers to shoot him, police said.
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Gas Station Suing Fed Ex For Driver Damaging Car Wash

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The owners of a Cheyenne gas station are suing Federal Express, alleging a delivery truck’s backup camera got caught in the brushes of a car wash, causing more than $170,000 in damages and forcing the car wash’s closure for more than one month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Murphy
cowboystatedaily.com

Nebraska Murder Suspect Killed In Cheyenne By Police On Saturday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Nebraska murder suspect was killed by Cheyenne law enforcement officers on Saturday, the Cheyenne Police Department announced. Davin Darayle Saunders was reported to be in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Further investigation revealed that he was located at a house on East...
101.9 KING FM

Raise Your Glass! Cheyenne’s Open Container Law Is Back in Effect

Those wanting to walk around downtown Cheyenne with a cold one in hand can now do so, as the city's open container law is back in effect. The ordinance, which was amended by the city council on April 12, 2021, permits the possession of open malt beverage and wine containers within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district boundaries every year between the Thursday before Memorial Day and Labor Day.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gun Owners: Texas Shooting Shows Why Teachers Need To Be Armed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers and officials in Wyoming are eyeing different approaches to stopping mass shootings such as the one seen in Texas earlier this week. While the group Wyoming Gun Owners issued a statement saying the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19...
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Downtown Open Container Ordinance in Effect Memorial Day Weekend

In 2021, the City of Cheyenne Governing Body passed an ordinance to amend open container sales and consumption exemptions. The ordinance permits the possession of open malt beverage and wine containers, for adults 21 years and older, within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district boundaries. Possession of open malt beverage...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#School Board#Drew
cowboystatedaily.com

Grieving Mother Asks Legislators For Felony Punishment Of Vehicular Homicide

After a grieving mother on Tuesday told lawmakers of her son’s tragic death after a crosswalk collision in Cheyenne, a legislative committee started drafting a new vehicular homicide law. The Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee agreed Tuesday to direct the Legislative Service Office to draft an enhanced version of the...
CHEYENNE, WY
shortgo.co

Rob Roy Reservoir expected to fill to capacity

People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek located in the Medicine Bow Range should expect higher than normal flows in the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways. Rob Roy Reservoir, which is one of six reservoirs for the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is expected to fill on or around Friday, May 27, 2022. Based on the predicated forecast, increased snowmelt in the surrounding area will continue to flow into the Rob Roy Reservoir which will cause the reservoir to fill. Once the reservoir fills, a spillway will safely and naturally drain additional water back into Douglas Creek, resulting in the flow increase. People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways should exercise caution and be aware that flows may rapidly change depending on weather conditions.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Scottsbluff murder suspect last seen in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Scottsbluff Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Davin Darayle Saunders (DOB: 08/23/1983). The arrest warrant is for the following charges;. 1 Count of Murder in the Second Degree; Class 1B Felony. 1 Count of Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Niobrara The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff man facing felony charge after alleged domestic assault

SCOTTSBLUFF -- A Scottsbluff man remains in custody after a reported domestic assault last month. On April 28, Scottsbluff Police responded to a domestic violence call on 19th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, a woman answered the door. According to the responding officer, she had swelling around her...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle rollover Thursday morning on Highway 385

SIDNEY -- At 7:31 am the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on US Highway 385 at mile marker 47. At 7:35 am, while responding to the driving complaint, officials were alerted of a single vehicle rollover with impact to an electrical transmission pole at mile marker 41. The vehicle that rolled and the vehicle that was called in for the driving complaint were found to be the same vehicle.
KOWB AM 1290

Storms Featuring Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the mountains of southeast Wyoming and northern Colorado late this morning and early this afternoon. These thunderstorms will push east and becoming strong. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms east of the I-25 corridor today with some thunderstorms containing large hail and strong gusty winds through this evening.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy