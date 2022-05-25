ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Tickets for the Montana State Fair going on sale May 31

By Tribune Staff
 3 days ago

Tickets for the Montana State Fair are going on sale on May 31. The fair will run from July 29 through August 6. Musical performances include the Beach Boys and new addition Cheap Trick.

Tickets can be purchased starting 9 a.m. on Tuesday online at www.tickets.goexpopark.com, by phone at (406) 727-1481 or in person at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena Box Office which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pay One Price tickets include the Night Show Ticket, Fair Gate Admission and a $5 food coupon.

INDIVIDUAL TICKET Reserved or General Admission Ticket ONLY (DOES NOT INCLUDE Fair Gate Admission or $5.00 Food Coupon)

Fair Gate prices:

Adults: 18 to 59 - $8Children: 5 and under are freeLunch Special: $5 (Available Monday through Friday between the hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)Seniors: 60 and older - $5Youth: 6 to 17 - $5

MINI POP KIDSSaturday, July 305 p.m.Tickets range from $19 to $29

THE BEACH BOYSSunday, July 317:30 p.m.Tickets range from $44 to $54

SKILLETMonday, August 17:30 p.m.Tickets range from $39 - $49

CHEAP TRICKWednesday, August 3 9 p.m.Tickets range from $44 - $54

CHASE RICEFriday, August 59 p.m.Tickets range from $39 - $49

DWIGHT YOAKAMSaturday, August 69 p.m.Tickets range from $44 - $54

