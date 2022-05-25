ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

Logan County athletes shine at state track

By Alissa Noe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past weekend, the best Class 1A track athletes from all over Colorado convened at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood for the state track and field championships. Logan County enjoyed a strong showing, especially from the area’s ladies. Merino’s Taysa Conger and Fleming’s Zoey Vandenbark completed the two-three...

Caliche High School says farewell to 17 Buffs

Caliche High School bid farewell to 17 Buffaloes on Saturday at the school’s annual commencement ceremony. The ceremony started with the graduates proceeding into the gym as the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” played. This was followed by welcoming remarks from valedictorian Annalise Roth. “One thing I was...
ILIFF, CO
89 Sterling High School graduates mark bittersweet milestone

Saturday was a bittersweet day for the 89 graduates of Sterling High School. As they celebrated embarking on the next chapter on their lives, they also remembered two classmates who were not there to celebrate with them. The annual commencement exercises started with the graduates proceeding into Wally Post Gym...
STERLING, CO
SHS girls soccer team finishes second season with awards banquet

Sterling High School Girls Soccer team recently celebrated its 2022 season with an awards banquet. The Lady Tigers were 4-6 in the Patriot League this season and 5-10 overall. Charli Frankenfeld and Ryann Linn were named to the Patriot League All Conference team’s starting lineup while Halle Conover was named to second team.
STERLING, CO
Fred Clatworthy was a pioneer in Colorado’s color photography

A Colorado luminary, photographer Fred Payne Clatworthy’s mastery of the autochrome process brought Colorado’s beauty to audiences throughout the United States in the early 1900s. Clatworthy was the focus of Overland Trail Museum’s History Café program Wednesday, which featured guest speaker Richelle Cross Force, author of “Fred Payne Clatworthy – Colorado’s Color Photography Pioneer.”
ESTES PARK, CO
Sterling Middle School ICAP students give back to their community

Sterling Middle School eighth ICAP Classes (Individualized Career/Academic Planning) participated in a Community Service Project during May of 2022. As part of their curriculum, which teaches them the importance of giving back to the community, the students were given three options to vote on. There was a tie between two wonderful causes: the Logan County Humane Society and Operation Gratitude. Because of the tie, they combined activities for the project, which included making braided dog toys out of old t-shirts and peanut butter dog biscuits along with writing letters to active/retired military. The students had fun participating in this project and felt good about helping others. Some of their reflections on the activity:
STERLING, CO
Primary election ballots to be mailed out starting June 6

Ballots for the June 28, 2022, Primary Election will be mailed next week June 6 – June 10, 2022. The Primary Election will be conducted as a Mail Ballot Election. The only Voter Service and Polling Center will be the Logan County Clerk & Recorder’s Office 315 Main Street, Suite 3, Sterling, Colorado.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
WANTED: Murder suspect last seen north of Colorado in Cheyenne Tuesday night

CHEYENNE, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder suspect is on the run from authorities in Nebraska. Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming, are reporting they believe Davin Darayle Saunders was in their jurisdiction Tuesday night at a Walmart following a disturbance with a gun. When police tried to make contact with Saunders, he had fled the area on foot. Saunders is wanted by police in Scottsbluff for multiple homicide-related charges.
CHEYENNE, WY
Quarterly blood screenings are June 7 and 8

Sterling Regional MedCenter Wellness Services will be offering Quarterly Blood Draws at Christ United Methodist Church, Fourth and Main in downtown Sterling, from 7-9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 8. A 12-hour fast is required for the Health Fair Panel-$45.00. During the fast it is important to drink plenty of water to stay well hydrated. Other blood work options include PSA blood test $25, A1c $15, CBC $20, Vitamin D $45.00. Please Call Angie Myers at (970)740-3226 for questions or to schedule an appointment.
STERLING, CO
Buck to host ‘Veterans Listening Tour’ Saturday in Eaton

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor, will offer the second session in his ‘Veterans Listening Tour’ during a visit Saturday in Eaton. Among U.S. House legislation Buck sponsored related to veterans issues included a 2016 bill designed to better “hold employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs accountable for failing our veterans,” he said in 2016. “After the sacrifices our veterans have made, they deserve the best care we can offer.” The bill, which passed the House, would have allowed for a demotion of a VA employee based on poor performance or misconduct.
EATON, CO
Man dies at hospital after shooting in Logan County, Colo.

STERLING - Logan County, Colo. authorities are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a male party early Wednesday morning. Logan County Sheriff Brett Powell says his office, the Colorado State Patrol and Sterling Fire Department responded to the 16000 block of County Road 33 in reference to a person who had been shot.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
Suspect Shot, Killed After Pursuit, Shootout With Deputies

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wanted fugitive was shot and killed during a shootout with deputies. It started about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle at Highway 60 and Weld County Road 38.(credit: CBS) That’s south of Loveland. The driver took off and deputies followed. They said the suspect in the passenger seat fired multiple rounds at them. No deputies were hit. (credit: CBS) Once the vehicle stopped, the passenger ran off into a field near I-25 where the suspect was shot and killed. The Greeley Police Department’s critical response team is taking over the investigation.
LOVELAND, CO
weldgov.com

Project to enhance safety on Highway 85 nears completion

The approval by the Weld County Board of Commissioners to vacate a portion of Weld County Road (WCR) 64 (O St. east), marks one of the final few steps in an effort to improve safety and efficiency along the Highway 85 corridor. This vacation will effectively close the crossing at WCR 64. The crossing is one of 12 total to be closed along the highway from WCR 2.5 to WCR 100. All closures are anticipated to be complete by the end of 2023, with the construction of the Peckham interchange at WCR 44 and Highway 85.
WELD COUNTY, CO
SWAT Team Responds To Home Of Suspected Bank Robber In Adams County

By Anna Maria Basquez ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least three agencies responded to the home of a suspected bank robber in unincorporated Adams County where the suspect barricaded himself. Negotiations ended peacefully at around 6 p.m. Shelter in place has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/bVWZKqV5gu — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 25, 2022 “We’re assisting the Denver Police Department. They had a bank robbery suspect, and they followed him to his house here in Adams County. When they attempted to contact the person they went inside and barricaded themselves. We’ve been doing negotiations to get the party and get them out safely and get them into custody,” said Sgt. Adam Sherman of Adams County Sheriffs Office. (credit: CBS) The call came at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The SWAT Team, Denver Police and Thornton Police were at the scene on Explorado Calle. The agencies used tear gas, but no gunshots have been fired. “There were several people that live in the house that are friends and roommates that all live together. The only person right now we believe is still in the house is the suspect,” Sherman said. “There was some tear gas.”
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Greeley traffic stop leads to big drug bust, police say

GREELEY, Colo. — A traffic stop last week in Greeley led to the discovery of a lot of drugs and cash in the vehicle, police said Friday. Greeley Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a call of suspicious activity May 19 at a home in the 1700 block of 28th Street, according to a news release.
GREELEY, CO

