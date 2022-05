Pflugerville bakery Pflour Shop is opening a second location in Austin this month. The second Pflour Shop will open at 7413 Burnet Road on the weekend of June 18. Pflour Shop specializes in intricately decorated cookies and cakes and baked goods like brownies, blondies, and cinnamon rolls. The new location will feature twists on favorite menu items and lemonade to drink. The owner of Pflour Shop is April Saldana, a Pflugerville native. The bakery will be open Tuesday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO