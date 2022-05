Click here to read the full article. As America has not seen a break with ongoing tragedies over the recent months, people like Trae that Truth are finding ways to lend a hand. The recent shooting massacres at Tops Market in Buffalo, N.Y., and the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas—which left 19 children and two teachers killed—have put the nation in a state of grievance. In response, the Houston native and his team have helped put together a Community Food Giveaway for residents in Buffalo for those who relied heavily on Tops Market, as it was the sole grocery store...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO