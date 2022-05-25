Southeast Fresno gains new $15 million culture and arts center thanks to Fresno Pacific

Fresno Pacific University on Wednesday unveiled its new $15 million Culture and Arts Center, which will serve both the campus and surrounding community.

The Warkentine Culture and Arts Center is named after Al and Dotty Warkentine, longtime friends of Fresno Pacific, according to a university news release.

The pair spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony along with University President Joseph Jones at the campus on Chestnut and Butler avenues. Congressman Jim Costa, city councilmember Luis Chavez, and county supervisor Sal Quintero were expected to attend.

The 2,600 square foot building can host concerts and plays on a main stage theater with moveable seating for up to 400 guests, according to the university. Smaller productions can be hosted in a black box theater with 100 seats. A grand foyer, art gallery, green room, makeup room, scene shop, concession area, and practice room are also built into the center.

The groundbreaking happened in November 2020.

Campus leaders hope the center will be a home for the arts in southeast Fresno.

“This building will serve our community as well as our students, and truly be a light shining in Southeast Fresno and beyond,” Jones said. “This is one way Fresno Pacific engages the cultures and serves the cities in its region.”