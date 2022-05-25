ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olando Trader, class of 2022 cornerback, decommits from Iowa Hawkeyes

By Riley Donald
Olando Trader has announced via his Twitter that is he decommitting from the Iowa Hawkeyes and opening up his recruitment once again. Trader is a consensus three-star recruit across the major recruiting outlets of Rivals , 247Sports , and On3 .

Trader had previously committed to Iowa on December 15, 2021 and was expected to be arriving on campus in June for summer camp leading into the 2022 season. He was part of a 2022 class that included two other defensive backs, Deshaun Lee and Xavier Nwankpa.

The 2022 recruit is out of Jackson High School in Jackson, Michigan. Trader is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. He has been known for his exceptional speed in which helped him excel as a track athlete along with football as he posted a 10.84 100-meter dash.

Per 247Sports composite rating, Trader is the No. 19 player coming out of Michigan, the No. 56 cornerback overall, and No. 628 recruit in the class of 2022.

Olando Trader had offers come in from the University of Central Michigan, Nebraska, and Vanderbilt that could come back into play with this changing of events. With summer camps rapidly approaching, rosters getting filled out, and scholarships being utilized, it could be very likely Trader finds a new home soon that suits him as best as possible.

#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#College Football#Olando Trader#Decommitting#The Iowa Hawkeyes#Jackson High School
