At a little before 9 a.m. this morning, Officer Spencer and Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department responded to the White County State’s Attorney’s Office in reference to a wanted subject being inside the building. Officers met with 35 year old Marylee Dixie Shumate of Norris City and advised her of the White County warrant. Charges listed in the warrant was Retail Theft at Carmi Wal-Mart. The officer then advised Shumate of the bail amount listed on the warrant was $15,000($1500 Cash bond plus a $20 booking fee. Shumate said she understood the charge and the required cash bond amount. Shumate was then taken into custody and is being held pending posting of the required cash bond.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO