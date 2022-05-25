ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

This Week In Top Gun: Maverick News: Val Kilmer Shares OG Throwback As His Daughter Talks Seeing Her Dad Be Able To Film For The Sequel

By Carly Levy
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

You may remember the character of United States Naval Aviator “Iceman” from Top Gun who was a rival to Tom Cruise’s “Maverick." While its sequel Top Gun: Maverick has the return of Tom Cruise, a Top Gun movie would be nothing without “Iceman.” After begging for a role in Top Gun: Maverick , Val Kilmer's wish came true. To show us how proud he is about his return in the memorable role, Val Kilmer shared an OG throwback of himself from the previous film. His daughter also talked about how she felt seeing her father film the sequel.

It’s hard to imagine Top Gun without Val Kilmer. Can you believe that he originally hated the idea of the original movie ? Luckily, Kilmer had no regrets as he found the whole experience of making Top Gun "enjoyable." To further prove how proud he was of his experience with Top Gun, he share on Twitter a throwback photo of himself and the rest of the cast from the original Top Gun movie. The Batman Forever star also mentioned in his caption that actual Navy Air Force Top Gun Advisors are also featured in the photo! Talk about an honor.

See more

Val Kilmer coming back in a brief appearance as “Iceman” in Top Gun: Maverick has not only been a joy for director Joe Kosinski , but for the actor's kids as well. While Val Kilmer’s son, Jack, was starstruck by Tom Cruise when he visited the Top Gun: Maverick set, his daughter, Mercedes, was more starstruck by her own father. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Mercedes told The New York Post about the experience she had watching her dad on set reprising his iconic role.

I was on set, I saw it live and it was extraordinary. It means a lot to my dad, as he’s very proud of that film. This is what he loves to do. It was trippy, and very special, for my dad to be on set with all of his friends who made this movie when they were my age.

It’s amazing to know that Val Kilmer will be making a return considering the health challenges he’s had to go through. Mercedes spoke to THR last year about her father losing the ability to speak because of the radiation and chemotherapy treatments he had to go through for throat cancer. Thankfully, Val Kilmer got his voice back, in a sense, by having his voice reconstructed through AI technology using archival footage. It sounds so much like his signature deep voice that you would never know it's through the workings of a machine! Val Kilmer is now cancer-free with his loving family always by his side.

Turns out that we actually have Tom Cruise to thank for rallying to get Val Kilmer back for the sequel. Just like he rallied hard for Kilmer to be in the previous Top Gun film, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Cruise said for Top Gun: Maverick , “I’m not making this movie unless Val’s in it.” Bringing legacy characters back is a great way not only to draw fans of the original but for a new generation of fans to learn about the infamous pilot rivalry and see the chemistry between the two leads years later. I wouldn't be surprised if by the end of filming Top Gun: Maverick , Cruise said back to Kilmer, “You can be my wingman anytime.”

Be sure to check out Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in the new movie release Top Gun: Maverick in theaters on May 27th.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Floor8

Val Kilmer 'begged' to be included in the Top Gun sequel

Val Kilmer has revealed he "begged" to be in the Top Gun sequel, a request that was fulfilled thanks to a recreation of his voice using AI technology. The 62-year-old actor’s big break arrived when he portrayed the cocky antagonist Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky in the 1986 hit action movie. And while it only made sense to get him back for the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, the star struggled to convince producers to give him the role.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Bruckheimer
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Tom Cruise
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batman Forever#Navy Air Force Top Gun
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
HollywoodLife

Val Kilmer’s Health: Everything To Know About His Throat Cancer Battle & How He’s Doing Now

Val Kilmer, 62, is a Hollywood icon who has starred in memorable films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Real Genius, Willow, The Doors, The Ghost and the Darkness, Red Planet, and of course Top Gun. His character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky returns with the current release of Top Gun: Maverick, and with the movie comes renewed interest in the actor. But Val hasn’t had an easy road back to the franchise — the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and the grueling battle nearly cost him his acting career. Here’s what to know about the 7 Below actor’s throat cancer battle and how he’s doing now.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel

May 21 (UPI) -- Val Kilmer wrote on Instagram that he is happy with the response to Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to his 1986 classic, Top Gun. "I'm overwhelmed to see the love and appreciation for Top Gun. I'm feeling very blessed. ⁣Much Love, ⁣<3 VK," Kilmer, who appears as Iceman in a cameo, posted Friday.
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy