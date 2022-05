California has many lesser-visited parks full of mighty trees. When crowds are small, these titans of Mother Nature loom larger. California’s giant trees offer us a glimpse at a magical world—one where wilderness climbs higher and runs wilder. Two species tend to steal our hearts: the tallest trees on the planet, coast redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens), which run for some 500 miles from Monterey, California, to the Oregon border and grow at elevations below 3,000 feet, and the biggest trees on the planet—giant sequoias (Sequoiadendron giganteum)—which stand on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada, between 4,000 to 8,000 feet.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO